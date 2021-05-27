WHS Presents In-Person 2021 Fine and Performing Arts (FAPA) Awards [VIDEO]

Each year, high-achieving Wilton High School students in theater, music, and art are recognized at the Fine and Performing Arts (FAPA) Awards ceremony. On Wednesday, May 26, the ceremony was held — in-person — in the Clune Auditorium for awarded students and their families.
In addition to recognition from teachers, several awards were bestowed by town organizations including Wilton Children’s Theatre, Weir Farm, The Greens at Cannondale, and the WHS PTSA.
Each year, one student is awarded the prestigious Fine and Performing Arts Award Scholarship, for demonstrating exemplary dedication, leadership, and passion for the arts for all four years. This award is sponsored by the WHS Music Boosters and the Theater Arts Association (TAA). The winner must be involved with at least three separate art departments at WHS. The 2021 Fine and Performing Arts Award was presented to Mickey Wilcox.
The numerous other award winners are listed below:
Music Awards
*Denotes music scholarship awards sponsored by the WHS Music Boosters
CAS Music Award: Lily Mikita
Junior Book Award for Music: Matthew Huang
Band
PTSA Book Award for Band: Isabelle Braten
Director’s Award for Band, sponsored by Dr. David F Clune in honor of John Rhodes: Ian Kineon
Louis Armstrong National Jazz Award, sponsored by the Ambler Trust in honor of John Rhodes: Isadore Palacpac
John Philip Sousa National Band Award, sponsored by the Ambler Trust in honor of Chip Gawle: Jacob Arnowitz
Choir
PTSA Book Award: Ryan Lynn
Director’s Award for Chorus*: Brycen Addison
National School Choral Awards**: Rachel Slater and Michael Biondo
Wilton Singers Scholarships, sponsored by the Wilton Singers: Thomas Petrillo and Brielle Flavin
Orchestra
PTSA Book Award for Orchestra: Matthew Koleszar
Director’s Award for Orchestra**: Grace Stapkowski
National School Orchestra Award sponsored by the Ambler Trust in honor of Marty Meade: Nathan Wang
Art Awards
CAS Art Award: Sam McDonald
AP Students Portfolios: Kyle Aleks, Daniella Coltman, Mary Emerson, Sarah Gassel, Jordan Huff, Mairead Kehoe, Meredith Mobyed, Samantha Nichols, Christina O’Sullivan, Hannah Andress Pettibone, Owen Pettit, Abigail Ricketts, Luke Schwartz, Mihika Shukla, Aidan Thornbrough, Giana Zaccone, Zoey Araquel
Scholastic Art Award Winners: Taylor Felipe, Daniella Coltman, Zoey Araquel, Colton Hall
The Greens and Meadows Holiday Card Award: Mary Emerson
Ambler Trust Scholarship in honor of Rusty Hurd: Zoey Araquel
Ambler Trust Scholarship in honor of Chip Gawle: Kyle Aleks
Robert Lassen Award: Sarah Gassel
Echelon Awards: Samantha Nichols and Aliana Rivas
Friends of Weir Farm Award: Connor Healey
Charles A. Dana Award: Mary Emerson
PTSA Book Awards
Ceramics: Zoey Araquel
Photography: Christina O’Sullivan and Eli Grass
Sculpture: Davis Cote
Digital Media: Nicole Zollino
Drawing: Rory Hess
Computer Graphics: Emily D’Onofrio
PTA Reflections Awards
PTA Reflections Contest: Mary Emerson, Meredith Mobyed, Mihika Shukla, and Anika Bhagavatula
Theater Awards
PTSA Book Awards: Anton Rushevich and Liz Johnson
Wilton Children’s Theater Awards: Connor Allen, Sarah Bates, and Michael Biondo
Theater Arts Association (TAA) Awards: Sarah Bates and Ryan Witty
The Yes, And… Award: Liv Becraft and Mairead Kehoe
Batting Average Improv Award: Jake Eagan
Little Theater Company Scholarship: Michael Biondo
2020 Rookie of the Year: Illeas Paschalidis
The Golden Curtain Award: Ryan Lynn
The Producer’s Award: Casey Schu and Jake Arnowitz