Typically Neutral Wilton Police Union Makes Rare Endorsement, to Support Zucaro

The Wilton Police Union has joined with the local police unions in Norwalk and Westport to take an unusual step–endorsing a candidate running for political office. Late last night, it was announced that they’ve thrown their weight behind Patrizia Zucaro, the Republican candidate running for State Representative in CT’s 143rd House district, which includes parts of Norwalk, Westport, and Wilton.

Unlike for statewide police organizations, the move to declare support for a partisan candidate is an uncharacteristic one for local police unions, which historically remain neutral when it comes to politics. But the passage of police accountability legislation in the July special session of the CT General Assembly–a law that was introduced and supported by Democrats–is something the unions say pushed them to choose a side.

Speaking on behalf of the three unions, Sgt. Anna Tornello, president of the Wilton Police Union, said, “[Union] members, the men and women who have pledged to serve and protect their communities and to ensure that all rights of all citizens are equally preserved, have trusted their elected officials to legislate in support of the safety of all individuals, the public, and their servants alike. Instead, our state legislators rushed to pass one of the strongest anti-Police bills in the country, a bill that promotes hatred and divisiveness instead of seeking understanding and reconciliation.”

Tornello was quoted in a press release sent out late Sunday evening by Zucaro’s campaign announcing the endorsement.

The announcement was accompanied by a longer statement signed by Tornello and the presidents of the other two police groups–Lt. David O’Connor of the Norwalk Police Union and the Westport Police Union’s Cpl. Howard Simpson.

The statement pointed to George Floyd’s death while in police custody in Minneapolis as the turning point for a partisan-backed bill:

“Instead, after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota, our State legislators have rushed to a crowd-pleasing judgment and condemnation of their local Police forces, merely based on hijacked emotions rather than factual data. As a result, in July Connecticut passed one of the strongest anti-Police bills in the country, whose success was ensured solely by partisan effort. Hastily put together, without any meaningful consultation with those who were to be mostly affected by it, the bill demonizes and vilifies Police, accusing officers of random and intentional wrongdoings under the alleged “shielding” power of a largely misunderstood qualified immunity.”

We serve with integrity, and we ask for our legislators to serve our State with integrity, and not in the blatant furtherance of partisan political interests.

The Wilton, Westport, and Norwalk Local Police Unions therefore ask you to stand with us in support of Patrizia Zucaro, as an advocate for the safety of our communities, and the safety of the men and women who have devoted their lives to the service of the public.

Commenting on the endorsement, Zucaro is quoted in the announcement, saying, “I am truly honored to have received this endorsement because I have so much respect for the work that the Wilton, Norwalk, and Westport Police Departments do every day to keep our communities safe. It’s a difficult job they do, often at great risk to their own lives, and it is the legislature’s responsibility to ensure that they have the tools and the means to perform it successfully.”

On her campaign website, under a list of “priorities” entitled “Approaching the Complex Issues We Face with Balance–Not Politics, Zucaro makes a similar statement, which also includes a reference to individual rights: “Ensure that law enforcement professionals have the means to keep our communities safe while respecting the rights of every individual.”

Zucaro recorded an “informational video” about the law (see below), which explains seven “major points” made by the legislation. In the video she does not make an evaluative statement for or against the law, and says that the points she discusses are “not meant to be inclusive,” but suggests viewers “take the time to research it on their own.” The video is available on Zucaro’s Facebook page.

In September, Zucaro signed her name to a letter to the editor along with other Republican candidates expressing opposition “to the so-called ‘police accountability’ law.”

The seven candidates (including Jonathan Riddle, challenging U.S. Rep. Jim Himes) write that their opposition doesn’t mean accountability in police isn’t necessary, but instead is based on the way the legislation was crafted: “This bill was rushed, failed to have an adequate public hearing, failed to include legislation that would truly remove bad actors, and requires additional examination of facts after its enactment. The law casts extraordinary doubt on the ability of even the absolute best police departments and law enforcement officers to discharge their civic responsibilities professionally and fairly.”

Sgt. Anna Tornello, President, Wilton Police Union

Lt. David O’Connor, President, Norwalk Police Union

Cpl. Howard Simpson, President, Westport Police Union

EDITOR’S NOTE: Every Tuesday during election season, GOOD Morning Wilton publishes a weekly composite article that includes all candidate endorsements issued in the previous week. Due to the significance of this endorsement, from a group that typically does not issue endorsements, we felt it was newsworthy and timely enough to cover the endorsement announcement now.