Unanimous Convention Endorsements: Democrats for Haskell, Thomas; GOP for O’Dea and Zucaro

Tuesday night, May 19, local political parties made more candidate endorsements for Wilton races ahead of the Aug. 11 primary. For the Democrats, delegates unanimously endorsed current State Senator Will Haskell to run for re-election in the 26th district and Stephanie Thomas for the 143rd House District Race; Republicans unanimously nominated both Patrizia Zucaro for the 143rd House District race and current State Representative Tom O’Dea for the race in the 125th House District.

Haskell

All 65 delegates to the 26th District Democratic nominating convention unanimously endorsed Will Haskell for reelection as state senator. The seven towns in the district they represent are Bethel, Redding, Weston, Ridgefield, Wilton, Westport, and New Canaan.

“In the absence of federal leadership during this pandemic, it’s more important than ever that our state government is guided by science, by democratic principles, and by a belief that government is a means of lifting people up instead of tearing them down,” said Haskell.

In his remarks to delegates, Haskell highlighted the General Assembly’s significant legislation from his first term in office. “After marching with students in Ridgefield and Westport for gun violence prevention, I brought their voices to the State Capitol and co-sponsored Ethan’s Law, to mandate the safe storage of guns when there are kids in the house, as well as a ban on ghost guns, because no one should be able to order a gun online without any check on their identity,” Haskell said during his remarks. “As I went door to door on the campaign trail, I heard too many stories from voters who had been forced to choose between starting their family and their career. So, I helped pass a Family and Medical Leave Law that ensures no one will be required to go back to work when they are still recovering from an illness or caring for a new baby.”

Thomas

Stephanie Thomas won the endorsement from Democrats to run in the 143rd House District race on Monday evening. The district covers Wilton, Norwalk and a portion of Westport.

Thomas posted her remarks on her Facebook page: “I was so honored to receive the Democratic Party’s nomination for State Representative! While much has changed since I declared my candidacy, one thing remains the same: government plays a pivotal role in our lives and there is a need for strong advocates and leaders both nationally and at the state level.

“As a state, we are going to have to make tough choices about expenses, as we navigate decreased revenue, but we also have to invest in our people so that we can thrive as we recover and move forward.