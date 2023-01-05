First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice is stepping up her efforts to communicate with residents about the direction of new development in Wilton — with some projects already in the pipeline and the unprecedented possibilities for new development to come.

The tone of her comments has taken on greater urgency in recent weeks. Vanderslice sees renewed momentum behind legislative proposals at the state level that could impact development in Wilton, particularly for multifamily or affordable housing projects. At the same time, the Town is also nearing completion of the Greater Wilton Center Master Planning process, which is expected to transform the center itself as well as the portion of Danbury Rd. from Wolfpit Rd. to Pimpewaug Rd.

Vanderslice fears too many Wilton residents aren’t engaged on the issues.

“It hasn’t felt like there’s been a significant amount of engagement by the public on the work of the Master Planning committee,” she said at the Dec. 20 Board of Selectmen meeting.

Vanderslice is reminding residents she is not leading the Master Planning effort.

“I get stopped in the grocery store a lot. I’d just like people to talk about it with somebody besides me because I’m not going to be a decision maker in [the Master Planning],” she told the selectmen.

Forces outside of Wilton’s control are heightening Vanderslice’s concerns. In her December update to residents, she outlined in great detail what housing advocates, legislators and developers might be seeking to achieve in Wilton.

“I was trying to get the facts out after our last meeting [Dec. 7],” Vanderslice said at the Dec. 20 BOS meeting, referring to information she shared on potential state legislation that might allow significantly higher housing density within a half-mile radius of the Wilton Center train station, and clarifying that density goals would be overall average density within the radius, not per individual acre.

Vanderslice further clarified that some information she had previously shared with the selectmen about the legislative priorities of the CT Chapter of the American Planners Association was only preliminary.

“We heard from the government liaison, a member of the Connecticut Planners Association, who wanted to clarify that the priorities that we discussed at our last meeting…. were draft priorities. They had not been adopted by the membership,” Vanderslice said.

Notwithstanding that correction, Vanderslice sees other efforts to be concerned about, such as goals put forth by DesegregateCT and the emergence of Growing Together Connecticut, a newer housing advocacy group.

Vanderslice intends to keep up the pressure on residents to engage.

“The 2023 Legislative Session begins on Jan. 4,” Vanderslice wrote in her December update. “Whether or not you support the above proposals or if you are undecided, I encourage you to watch for any submitted bills. Share your views with our legislators and the Legislature’s Planning and Development Committee, the committee expected to consider any proposed bills.”

“I’m going to keep writing about it because I think it’s significant. So you’ll see it in my updates,” she said at the Dec. 20 BOS meeting. “Maybe I’ll [give updates] two times a month while all this stuff is going on because it’s pretty important. We need to get people to engage.”