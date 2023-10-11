The following is a statement from First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice following a GMW story published Tuesday, Oct. 10 about a public hearing on a cannabis regulation originally set for that evening, but later postponed.

On Tuesday morning at 9:37 a.m., Meaghan Baron from GMW emailed me the following question indicating she had a noon deadline:

“Would you like to offer any comment about when and why the decision was made to delegate a vote on a permanent ban on cannabis businesses to P&Z without discussion or referendum at a town meeting?”

When I read her email later that morning my initial thought was I don’t think we did that. But I didn’t have time to go through the meeting minutes to confirm as she had a deadline and I had calls and a meeting. I emailed her back telling her both of those things and speculated we may have just gotten busy in 2022 and it never became a priority again because nobody contacted us, except maybe 2-3 residents initially.

Her article later that day led at least one resident to think the Board of Selectmen was being secretive and holding non public discussions — a violation of the law. That certainly wasn’t true. As several board or commission members will tell you I am annoying with my repeated nagging that all discussions must occur in public.

But I thought I owed it to the resident and my fellow board members whose integrity was being questioned to review the minutes.

I did that and yup, I forgot. And apparently so did the other selectmen.

It was as I told Meaghan. In January 2022 up to the town meeting, I was swamped doing double duty, my job and a good part of the job of the CFO who had resigned, and there were many important things being handled by the entire board.

I couldn’t find any evidence in meeting minutes leading up to the 2022 and 2023 town meetings that I thought about putting a Cannabis question on the ballot until Meaghan’s email. Nor did another board member ask about it.

I apologize for forgetting.

My term ends in 7-plus weeks so it will be up to the next first selectwoman and the new board to put a question on the May ballot. The results of which may or may not lead to a new ordinance.

In the meantime, the Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing as is required by statute before adopting any proposed Cannabis regulation.

After a complaint late last week that the hearing topic scheduled for last night should have been more open-ended, Land Use Director Michael Wrinn, always a stand-up guy, took the blame and advised the chair it should be redone. He said the same at last night’s P&Z meeting. A public hearing on new language will occur at their regular meeting on Oct. 23.

Agendas, minutes and videos are available [on the town website]. You can subscribe to have them emailed to you.

Thank you.

GMW‘s original email to Vanderslice:

Dear Lynne, Ahead of this evening’s public hearing at P&Z, GOOD Morning Wilton is running an article about past discussions on cannabis businesses in town. Would you like to offer any comment about when and why the decision was made to delegate a vote on a permanent ban on cannabis businesses to P&Z without discussion or referendum at a town meeting? I have read minutes and watched the past BOS conversations from the summer and fall of 2021. I understand the BOS initially expressed support for a public referendum, binding or not, and that plans to put the question on the Nov. 2021 ballot were canceled because the town legally could not do so. After that point though, I see the initial letter of support from you to P&Z about a one-year moratorium states that the “Such a temporary modification would provide adequate time for the Board of Selectmen to hold a special town meeting with adjourned vote.” As far as I can tell, this special meeting was never held. The minutes from December 21, 2021 state that referendum on the police HQ and cannabis would be considered at the regular town meeting instead of a special meeting, but I don’t believe cannabis made it onto the May 2022 town meeting agenda. My apologies for the short notice. We can accept comments up until noon today, October 10. Thank you for your time. Best, Meaghan