VIDEO: Affordable Housing Presentation

Tuesday night, Sept. 28, State Rep. Stephanie Thomas and State Rep. Will Haskell hosted a discussion on affordable housing in Wilton. The panel featured Wilton’s Planning and Zoning Commission Chair Rick Tomasetti and his P&Z chair counterpart in Westport, Danielle Dobin.

The panel discussion was moderated by GOOD Morning Wilton editor, Heather Borden Herve. [Editor’s note: the event was organized by Rep. Thomas; it was not a GMW sponsored event.]

Viewers’ note: The event starts at around the :30 mark, as it’s clear the participants didn’t know the recording had started. Please enjoy the preamble about the coyote den living near HBH’s house.