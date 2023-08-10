The Wilton Family YMCA is ready to rock… Rock at the Y, that is!

For the third year in a row, the fall fundraiser for the Wilton Family YMCA will bring people together for an outdoor evening benefit rock concert. This year is bigger and better than ever, with a musical event that features not just one, but two musical sensations.

This year’s outdoor benefit concert will showcase Streetfighter, A Rolling Stones Tribute Show as the headliner, with the smooth sounds of local favorite, Echoes of Sinatra as the opening act.

Ticket holders will look forward to an evening filled with amazing tunes and delicious food trucks and complimentary beverage choices. Proceeds benefit the Riverbrook Regional YMCA and will help make life-changing experiences accessible to the Wilton, Norwalk and Redding communities.

With the show date on Saturday, Sept. 9, tickets are on sale now. Early bird tickets are $65 apiece until Tuesday, Aug. 15 when they will cost $75; general admission tickets will also be on sale at the door on the day of the event. The evening is for age 21-and-over.

Wilton YMCA Chief Development Officer Jarred Barnes invited GOOD Morning Wilton to stop by for a video chat about the event.

YouTube video

Rock at the Y fundraises to support YMCA camper scholarships, financial aid and scholarships for other programs, as well as the organization’s swim access program, which provides free swim instruction for youth who do not know how to swim and cannot afford lessons.

“We want you to be here and make Rock at the Y, our third act, the best one ever,” Barnes said.

The concert is held in the Wilton YMCA parking lot, and guests are able to bring chairs to sit with friends (and rest after dancing to the entertainment). Local food vendors will be on hand providing eats and complimentary beverage providers will include Aventine Hill WinesLock City Brewing and SoNo Brewing.

The event’s Marquee Sponsors are Fairfield County Bank and ASML.

Other sponsors and supporters will be providing giveaways, including gift cards from Outdoor Sports Center; two Yeti coolers with gift cards to Ancona’s Wines from the Wilton Family YMCA Board of Directors; a tour of Two Roads Brewery, and more.

A limited number of child care spots at the YMCA are available to reserve.

Tickets can be purchased on the Wilton Family YMCA website

