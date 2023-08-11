The Rotary Club of Wilton together with the Knights of Columbus Bishop Fenwick Assembly 100 will host its annual family carnival from Friday, Sept. 22 through Sunday, Sept. 24. The carnival will be held at the corner of School Rd. and Danbury Rd./Rte. 7.

Carnival hours are Friday, Sept. 22, 6-10 p.m.; Saturday, Sept. 23, 12-10 p.m.; and Sunday, Sept. 24, 12-5 p.m.

The carnival is a great family event and a wonderful Wilton tradition to kick off the autumn season and new school year for everyone. The event will offer over a dozen different rides for all ages as well as multiple games and other activities for the whole family. Additionally, there will be a variety of food trucks and food vendors throughout the weekend event.

Admission and parking is free. Wristbands for unlimited rides will be sold for $30 per wristband for each time slot. Individual ride tickets are also available. Volunteers from the Wilton Rotary Club and Knight of Columbus will oversee the ticket booth and assist with wristbands.

All proceeds from the carnival are invested back into the community to support projects in Wilton as well as global humanitarian programs led by Rotary International.

Rotary Club of Wilton is a service club of volunteers whose goal is to provide support and funding for local community improvement projects, non-profit agencies, youth leadership initiatives, international humanitarian programs, and polio eradication worldwide.