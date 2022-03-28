The last day to get a ticket for the Wilton Woman’s Club 13th Annual Fashion Show Fundraiser is Tuesday, Mar. 29. To make sure you know just why it’s an event you don’t want to miss, GOOD Morning Wilton is bringing you a video sneak peek at the fun and fashion that will be on display — all for a really GOOD cause.

This signature Wilton event, back after a two-year hiatus, traditionally ushers in spring and brings people together for a worthy Wilton fundraiser, this year to benefit the Friends of Ambler Farm. Once again, Nordstrom has joined as the WWC’s partner for the fashion show. Guests will enjoy a luncheon while seeing spring designer styles from the store modeled by members of the club. GMW is also an event sponsor.

It’s happening on Thursday, April 7, at Rolling Hills Country Club from 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased on the Wilton Woman’s Club website.