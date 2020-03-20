Village Market Adds Senior Shopping Hours

Village Market owners announced Friday that they have implemented “senior shopping hours” to help senior customers keep social distance protocols and avoid crowded stores. The store will open for shoppers age 60 and above on Mondays and Thursdays, 7-8:30 a.m..

“In an effort to accommodate our senior customers and provide a less crowded shopping experience, we will be having ‘Senior Hours’ on Mondays and Thursdays from 7-8:30 a.m. for our shoppers age 60 and above. We understand that everyone has specific needs during this uncertain time, but we ask that you do your best to respect these dedicated hours. We will continue to monitor the situation in this ever-changing environment, and make adjustments to our operations as needed. Thank you all for your support and patience during this unprecedented time.”