Wilton Houses of Worship Provide Online Community for Members, Public

Wilton is a town that thrives on ritual, togetherness, and activity. If this past week has shown anything, it’s that a community of doers and givers needs a focus, and it also needs respite, solace and reprieve. Wilton’s houses of worship want everyone to know: they are here for all residents.

Harnessing technology and social media, local temples, churches and synagogues invite the young, old and in-between to partake in pastoral, religious and educational (even fun) activities online in the coming weeks while they are closed to congregants and the public to help flatten the COVID-19 curve while keeping us from feeling isolated. Many activities are interactive and live. Please check each listing for any updates, changes, or additions.

Our religious leaders have emphatically stated that anyone in the greater community who is in need of a meal, a ride to the doctor, an errand run, will not be turned away. In true Wilton fashion, there are now more eager volunteers to help than there are those seeking it.

Hope Church



Regular updates will be posted here

Live streaming here



Hope Church has replaced its physical gatherings by offering full service live online through at least the end of March. Services will be as close to “normal” as possible and will begin streaming at the regular time of 9:30 a.m. this Sunday, March 22. There will also be ways for people to ask for prayer.

St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church

St. Matt’s is “parking” virtual programs and events that folks can scroll through

Live-streamed worship (currently scheduled for Sundays at 10 a.m. and Tuesdays at 9 p.m.)

Calendar

Children and youth from the community are invited to join in St. Matt’s online music education program as well as musical experiences created by their Artist in Residence

Temple B’nai Chaim



Calendar

Printable schedule

Temple B’nai Chaim (TBC) is offering a variety of online activities ranging from Welcoming Shabbat Together to Torah Study to Story Time with Rabbi Bearman and her corgi, Vashti, among others. The community is emphasizing social outreach as well to seniors and food-insecure community members as well.

Wilton Presbyterian



Wilton Presbyterian website



20-minute worship services will be posted online on late Saturday afternoons. An online Communion service will be done/posted for Maundy Thursday, and Easter Sunday services are being planned in much of the same way.

People can also follow on Facebook with additional Facebook live events and notification of other events via Zoom.

Our Lady of Fatima



Our Lady of Fatima website

All weekday and Sunday Public Masses celebrated in the presence of the lay faithful are temporarily suspended in the Diocese of Bridgeport. This will remain in effect until Friday, April 3, 2020.

Our Lady of Fatima will continue to provide live streaming masses at the normal mass times. These masses can be accessed from the OLF website; click the Red “Watch Live” button or go directly.

Beginning Sunday, March 22, 2020, Sunday mass will be available via the Diocesan website or on the Diocesan social media channels.

All other parish public activities are also cancelled, including Stations of the Cross and Reconciliation.

Wilton Congregational Church

Wilton Congregational website



Wilton Congregational Church will be posting a worship service on its YouTube channel on Sunday, March 22 at 10 a.m..

Reverend Anne will be offering a book study via Zoom on Tuesday morning at 9:30 a.m.. Anyone interested in participating can email her and she will send the log in information.

Wilton Baptist Church



Wilton Baptist



WBC is holding virtual worship that includes children’s time. The links to worship services can be found on its Facebook page and on Youtube Sunday mornings. There is also virtual Bible study each Wednesday night at 6 p.m. via Skype for a time of study and prayer.

WBC is also providing Sunday School in a bag delivered to the door! Anyone who would like to receive one should call the church at 203.762.2429 and leave a message.

Holy Week will still be a meaningful time of community and worship albeit a bit creatively. Maundy Thursday at 6:30 p.m. will have worship and prayer in the car. All are welcome, but are asked to stay in their cars and enjoy the music. A simple take out meal and communion will be provided.

Easter Sunday will be similar with worship in the parking lot at 11 a.m.. Please remain in the car. Communion will be provided.

Wilton Hindu Mandir



Wilton Hindu Temple website



As of this writing, events and programs listed on the temple’s website had not been updated to reflect a change in scheduling or location.