Volunteers Needed for Wilton’s Annual Town-Wide Cleanup Day

The Wilton Conservation Commission is looking for volunteers to help in the 2022 Town-wide Cleanup Day on Saturday, May 21 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., starting at the Wilton Town Green (in Wilton Center). Every year hard-working volunteers of all ages join together to pick up litter along Wilton’s roadways and the banks of the Norwalk River.

Work gloves, garbage bags and dumpsters will be provided by the Wilton Conservation Commission and available at the gazebo on the Town Green starting at 9 a.m. This year’s event has several generous donors who will be providing raffle prizes for a few lucky participants.

Wilton Hardware and the Wilton Kiwanis Club have both donated to the fifth annual Town-wide Cleanup Day raffle. Prizes will include gift certificates to local businesses including Wilton Deli, Wilton Hardware, Scoops, and Orem’s Diner, as well as to the movies. To be eligible to enter the raffle, volunteers must collect a full garbage bag of litter and bring it to the Town Green for disposal. The raffle will be drawn promptly at noon on May 21, and participants must be present to win. Pinocchio Pizza will also be providing each volunteer with a coupon for one free slice of cheese pizza for helping out.

The event takes place rain or shine.