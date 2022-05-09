Wilton Land Conservation Trust Appoints Three to Board of Trustees

The Wilton Land Conservation Trust (WLCT) announced the appointments of three new trustees: Christina (Tina) Duncan, Katharine (Kaki) Hughes, and Justin Phillips were each elected for a three-year term at a regular meeting of the WLCT, on April 6. The cohort comprises people from varied backgrounds who all have a strong passion for the mission of the WLCT: to protect Wilton’s unique natural, scenic, and historical landscapes through conservation and stewardship.

The WLCT is an educational, 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, and is not a municipal government body or town commission. Its mission is to conserve land, protect biodiversity, enhance ecosystems, and build community. A press release submitted to GMW said that Duncan, Hughes, and Phillips “are strong supporters of conservation in Wilton, a significant asset to the WLCT, and will help take the nonprofit organization to the next level.”

Duncan has lived in Wilton for the past 20 years. She is a member of the Wilton Garden Club and assists at the Annual Plant Sale. She is a former chair of the Wilton Garden Club’s Conservation Committee. “The Land Trust is an important part of the conservation in the Town of Wilton. I have planted and maintained wildflower meadows and feel that getting a grip on the invasive plants is important for the health of our environment,” Duncan said.

Hughes grew up in Wilton and has been very active with Weir Farm and the Wilton Library, and served on the board of the Community Nursery School, where she chaired the Pumpkin Festival. The WLCT press release said Hughes “is undoubtedly known in Wilton for her event management and fundraising skills.”

“Families in Wilton can walk trails while learning of plant species and wildflowers, enjoy breathtaking meadows, take their dog on a hike and enjoy all that nature offers,” Hughes said.

Phillips grew up in Fabius, NY, and moved to Wilton with his family in August 2020. “Like many other families, we were attracted to the excellent schools and proximity to New York City. However, we also loved the beautiful open space and welcoming community that makes Wilton so special,” he said. Phillips began volunteering with the Wilton Land Conservation Trust Stewardship Sunday program. The press release called him “a firm believer in the value of community service and giving back,” noting that Phillips was appointed chair of the Stewardship Committee.

An all-volunteer Board of Trustees made up of residents of Wilton, and an executive director leads the Wilton Land Conservation Trust.

“The WLCT enhances ecosystems by integrating the latest science and best practices into its land management policies across its 119 separate parcels totaling nearly 840 acres in Wilton. Anyone wishing to preserve the woodlands, meadows, wetlands, and watercourses of Wilton in perpetuity can turn to the Land Trust — a group that understands the concerns of the community and the needs of the landowners,” the press release stated.

For more information about the Wilton Land Conservation Trust and its 2022 event program, visit the WLCT website.