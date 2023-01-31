National Girls and Women in Sports Day (NGWSD) celebrates the progress female athletes have made in the last 50 years. As the nation marks NGWSD on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, Wilton looks ahead to the strides females in athletics can make over the next 50 years by unveiling plans for Wilton’s first NGWSD event this August, sponsored by Wilton Athletics and Recreation Foundation (WARF). Each participating young athlete will be introduced to an array of sports, allowing them to try different activities and learn more about what they may want to try down the road.

WARF is a nonprofit organization founded in 2018 to improve athletic fields and facilities and expanded in 2022 to include representatives from a majority of Wilton’s nonprofit youth sports organizations.

WARF secretary and Wilton Youth Field Hockey president Chandra Ring made the suggestion to observe National Girls and Women in Sports Day.

“Many of my college teammates have hosted similar events in their communities for years. With their framework, we can perfectly tailor this event to meet the needs of Wilton’s youth, while helping each female participant envision themselves as an athlete with a path toward contributing to the sports world in Wilton and beyond,” Ring said.

“Wilton High School sets the stage for success for female athletes, sending them to Division I, II and III colleges in a plethora of sports each year. Wilton has a lot to be proud of already and even more on the horizon,” she added.

Nick Gemelli, WARF vice president of fields and facilites and Wilton Youth Football and Cheer president, celebrated NGWSD and all of Wilton’s young female athletes that participate in Wilton’s many athletics programs. “Your hard work and enthusiasm are an inspiration to fellow young athletes who seek the joy of sport,” he said.

WARF officials look forward to seeing Wilton residents on the field in August for the first annual NGWSD celebration and said to be on the lookout for additional information as the date approaches.