Wilton Youth Council will be welcoming back Diana Graber, author and recognized expert on technology’s impact on human behavior, for two age-based, instructive and enlightening webinars on parenting in a digital world.

Graber is the author of Raising Humans in a Digital World: Helping Kids Build a Healthy Relationship with Technology. She is the founder CyberWise and CyberCivics, two organizations dedicated to helping adults and students learn digital citizenship and literacy skills.

“Parenting Kids in a Digital World: Pre-School and Elementary Years” is designed for parents of pre-K through fifth grade students. This event will be held virtually on Tuesday, Feb. 7 at 10 a.m. It will provide an overview of the latest technology, apps and current CIPA and COPPA laws; and discuss reasons why 13 is the legal age for use. Parents will learn more about managing screen time, establishing a digital routine that encourages openness, using tools for modeling (no phone zones, screen time balance, consent before posting), and working as a family to establish a healthy digital life. Register online.

“Parenting Teens in a Digital World: Middle School & High School Years” is designed for parents of sixth-12th grade students and will take place virtually on Thursday, Feb. 9 at 7 p.m. Parents will be given insight into Graber’s CyberCivics program, which was recently purchased by Wilton Public Schools to provide guidance to WPS staff on digital citizenship. Topics ranging from managing digital reputations and digital drama to the rise in sextortion and ways to protect online privacy will be discussed. The content will be applicable to students of all learning styles. Register online.

Both events are sponsored by Wilton Youth Council in partnership with Miller-Driscoll PTA, Cider Mill PTA, Middlebrook PTA, SEPTA and SPED*NET.

Learn more about other upcoming Wilton Youth Council programming at on the Wilton Youth Council website.