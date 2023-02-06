Wilton High School sophomore Alex K. has a special edition of “Warrior Sports Week on GMW,” in honor of National Girls and Women in Sports Day (observed Feb. 1). This week, “WSW on GMW” features stellar outings from both WHS girls basketball and gymnastics.

Also in GMW this week, Gretchen McMahon Photography has great images from boys hockey, boys basketball and skiing contests last week.

Watch this week’s “Warrior Sports Week on GMW,” and check it all out, here…

Freshman Zach Mangino beats a Southington player to grab the puck in the Saturday night, Feb. 4 game. Credit: Gretchen McMahon Photography

Sophomore Nick Eberhardt breaks the puck out of the zone Saturday night, Feb. 4 at the WInter Garden. Credit: Gretchen McMahon Photography

WIlton boys hockey team celebrated its four seniors on Senior Night at the WInter Garden: (L-R) Nikolai Naydenov, James Ring, Sean Lengyl and Graham Wayland. Credit: Gretchen McMahon Photography

Tommy McKiernan put up 25 points in Tuesday night’s (Jan. 31) overtime win against Staples for a final tally of 69-68. Credit: Gretchen McMahon Photography

Max Jarvie contributed 19 points in Tuesday night’s (Jan. 31) win over Staples. Credit: Gretchen McMahon Photography

Paige Leung finished 3rd individually and led the Wilton girls ski team to a victory on the mountain last Thursday, Feb. 2 at Mt. Southington. Other top fishers were Gabby O’Meara (7th), Samantha Mims (14th), Sloane Sullivan (16th) and Georgia Polito (18th) Credit: Gretchen McMahon Photography

Wilton skier Daniel Zoubarev finished 3rd for Wilton and 12th individually. The boys team finished third overall this past Thursday, Feb. 2. Connor Buchichio was the Wilton Boys top finisher at 3rd followed by Hudson Hagmann (10th), Zoubarev (12th), and Cooper Buchichio (13th). Credit: Gretchen McMahon Photography

The WIlton ski teams honored their seniors on Thursday, Feb. 2, at Mt. Southington: (L-R) Sloane Sullivan, Mia Cawley, Jack Michael, Samantha Mims and Darien Lilly. Credit: Gretchen McMahon Photography