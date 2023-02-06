To the Editor:

Contrary to what you may have heard, I can assure you Feb. 9 is not a critical date for you to express your views to the Board of Finance on the Board of Education budget. As the chair of the Board of Finance, I assure you that you will have plenty of opportunities between now and April 3, when we begin our budget deliberations, to express your views to the Board of Finance. The Board of Education has not even voted yet on the budget to present to the Board of Finance, and the Feb. 9 meeting is simply intended to be a forum for the Board of Education and the Board of Finance to exchange information with each other before the Board of Education votes on its budget on Feb 16.

If you are not familiar with the budget process, here is a timeline and non-exclusive list of opportunities for you to express your views on the Board of Education budget to the Board of Finance:

Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023: Board of Education votes at its meeting on the budget to present to the Board of Finance

Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023: Board of Finance Regular Meeting

Tuesday, March 14, 2023: Board of Finance Regular Meeting

Monday, March 27, 2023: Public Hearing on Board of Education Budget

Monday, April 3, 2023: Board of Finance Begins Budget Deliberations

Thursday, April 11, 2023: Last day for Board of Finance to vote on budget to present to the Annual Town Meeting

Tuesday, May 2, 2023: Annual Town Meeting

A public hearing on the Board of Selectmen budget, which we also encourage everyone to attend, will be held on Tuesday, March 21, 2023. [Editor’s note: this hearing date was moved from the previously-scheduled March 28.]

Please note this is merely a list of public meetings at which you can make public comments and this is not the only way to express your views to the Board of Finance. You are always welcome and encouraged to express your views in writing to the Board of Finance by writing to via email. In addition, the Board of Finance will be launching a survey concerning financial issues during the week of March 6, which we encourage everyone to complete and return to us.

Also contrary to what you may have heard, there are no preordained conclusions on the Board of Finance. The Board of Finance is well-balanced demographically and politically. The main thing we have in common is a sincere desire to make the best financial decisions for everyone who lives and works in Wilton and you help us do that by expressing your views to us in whatever manner you choose. In expressing your views, please keep in mind that the most impactful comments are the most informed comments. Please take the time to learn not just about the school budget, but about all of the needs and wants we have in this town, and the resources available to provide for them. A wealth of information is available on the Wilton Public Schools’ website and the Town of Wilton’s website. The more you learn and communicate to us, the better decisions we will make. Lastly, please understand we are all in this together. We all love this town and want what is best for all of us. We look forward to hearing from you.

Michael Kaelin

Board of Finance Chair