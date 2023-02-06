Each week the Wilton Town Clerk’s office releases data for the prior week’s real estate transactions. For the one-week period from Jan. 27-Feb. 2, 2023, Town Clerk Lori Kaback reported three residential properties transferred to new owners.

The residential properties ranged from a condominium which sold for $561,000 to a single-family home for $1,210,000.

A visible mixed-use property was also among the latest transactions.

235 Danbury Rd., which currently has both commercial and residential tenants, was sold by Ralph W. and Maureen L. Tobey for $550,000.

The roughly 2,000-sq.ft. building on one-quarter acre was purchased by Surplus Holdings, LLC, whose principal is named as Chris Zinkel, according to State of Connecticut business records. Zinkel also owns Bugs and Blades, LLC, a tick and bug spraying service based in Weston.

11 Lambert Common: OLK Holdings, LLC, to Carol and Peter Gibbon, for $561,000

22 Old Lantern Drive: Bardes Family Trust to John and Stacy Pacino, for $808,000

73 Old Kingdom Road: Thomas E. and Sandra L. Little to Bryan D. Jones and Yuka Matsugu, for $1,210,000