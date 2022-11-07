“Warrior Sports Week on GMW” Nov. 7, 2022: WHS Football Wins for Senior Week, Volleyball Battles Back After Heartbreak PLUS Gretchen McMahon Photos [VIDEO]

Wilton Athletics had a week of highs and lows for the fall season’s Week 10. The Wilton High School varsity football team delivered a win for Senior Night and the last regular season home game, defeating Fairfield Warde 28-14 on Friday, Nov. 4.

On Saturday, Oct. 29, senior cross-country runner Mikey Byrnes capped off his year by winning the Class MM championship title with a 16:31 5K.

But Wilton’s varsity volleyball team had to enter the first round of the FCIACs without senior captains Caitlin Allen and Kendall Scholz, who had both gotten injured before (Allen) and during (Scholz) the team’s last game of the regular season. Wilton put up a valiant fight but lost in round one against Trumbull — a team it had beat for the first time in years during its 14-6 regular season. The team tries again Tuesday, Nov. 8, at home against Staples for the start of the Class LL State Championships.

“Warrior Sports Week on GMW“ has all the details, sideline footage and interviews, and WSW‘s host, WHS sophomore Alex K., has all the other results on how your favorite WHS teams fared last week.

Plus, GMW also has Gretchen McMahon Photography highlights from the week.

Watch this week’s “Warrior Sports Week on GMW,” and check it all out, here.