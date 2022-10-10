“Warrior Sports Week on GMW” Oct. 10, 2022: Undefeated WHS Football Adds Another Win — as Does Another Wilton ‘Team’ PLUS Gretchen McMahon Photos [VIDEO]

It’s Week 6 for Wilton High School sports and “Warrior Sports Week on GMW has all the action and results on how your favorite teams fared. WSW‘s host, WHS sophomore Alex K., reports from the football sidelines at Saturday’s (Oct. 8) away game in Tolland, CT with another amazing win and has highlights from Wilton boys soccer. Plus, he’s got a surprise win from another WHS ‘team’ that might surprise (and thrill) you. And of course this week we also have Gretchen McMahon Photography highlights.

Watch this week’s “Warrior Sports Week on GMW,” and check it all out, here.

GOOD Morning Wilton features Wilton High School sports photos taken by Gretchen McMahon Photography, who shot all images unless otherwise noted.

