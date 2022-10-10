Wilton Real Estate Report (Sept. 30-Oct. 6, 2022): 14 Homes Change Hands

Each week the Wilton Town Clerk’s office releases data for the prior week’s real estate transactions. The one-week period from Sept. 30-Oct. 6, 2022, was a very busy one, with Town Clerk Lori Kaback reporting 14 residential properties transferring to new owners.

The latest property transfers were dominated by properties that sold at or above the $1 million mark, including one that exceeded the $2 million mark.

Important: Please note the Town Clerk’s report contains limited information. For details, please read the document on file in the Wilton Town Clerk’s office. These land transfer reports are available on the town website.

GMW makes an effort to find current photos, from recent real estate listings, websites such as Zillow.com, or mapping services such as Google Maps. In some cases, photos may be from previous real estate listings, or from town appraisal/land records.

6 Valeview Road: Edwain Westray to Valeview Properties, LLC, for $700,000

181 Sturges Ridge Road: Threadneedle, LLC, to Justin and Joann Rotonde Manfro, for $2,429,000

21 Pilgrim Trail: John Michael and Lorraine Garratt Ogden to Melissa and Perry M. Santullo, Jr., for $1,645,000

32 Silver Spring Road: Phillip A. and Elaine E. Tai Lauria to James Peter Cartledge and Suzanne J. Klinge, for $1,343,000

52 Erdmann Lane: Diane M. and John J. Kuczo, Jr., to Jason Michael and Megan Ann Busby, for $1,305,000

11 Godfrey Lane: Magdalena P. Morin to Andre P. and Brandy L. Morin, for $350,000

Wilton Crest Unit 24: Florina Gheorghe to Danting Cao and Andrew Michael Mikosz, for $464,000

9 Oak Ledge Lane: Rhett and Magdalena De La Harpe to Jason A. and Elena D. Rubin, for $684,950

44 Old Kings Highway: Sean P. and Caroline Gavin McNeill to Alexander Palios and Anamarie Francisco, for $1,000,000

102 Range Road: Reena and George P. Therattil to Athira Somashekar and Somashkar Lakshmaiah, for $860,000

28 River Ridge Lane: Anne L. Skillin and Estate of Donald W. Falkenberg to Patrick O. and Marion R. D. Filley, for $1,170,000

186 Drum Hill Road: Diane R. Busby (EST) to Robert J. and Marrianne P. Correa, for $445,000

111 Huckleberry Hill Road: Anthony B. and Soveira A. Davidow to Lauren M. Winkler, for $1,300,000

96 Charter Oak Drive: 305 Riggs St., LLC, to Barry and Suzanne Cunningham, for $1,180,000