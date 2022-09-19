“Warrior Sports Week on GMW” Sept 19, 2022 — WHS Football Continues Winning Streak & X-Country Holds Invitational Meet [VIDEO]

Wilton High School sports are back in full swing and “Warrior Sports Week on GMW“ has kept up with a weekly update on how your favorite teams fared. WSW‘s host, WHS sophomore Alex K., reports from the football sidelines in Fairfield with an exciting second-half turnaround for the team and has great interviews with quarterback two-touchdown senior Tommy McKiernan and, of course, head coach EJ Dinunzio.

This week Alex also highlighted the cross country teams, which hosted the annual Wilton Invitational. He’s also got the results from all the week’s contests in every fall sport (see photos, below.

Watch this week’s “Warrior Sports Week on GMW,” right here.