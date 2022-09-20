Fall Fashion Show Headlines Wilton Woman’s Club First General Meeting of 2022-23

The Wilton Woman’s Club hosted its Annual Fall Meeting with a Fall Fashion Show at WEPCO, featuring styles from Wilton’s own stores. The meeting was held to review the various club committees available for members to volunteer, learn about upcoming events, check out some local Fall Fashions and have an in-person social occasion to celebrate.

Representatives from local stores BChic, Blue Star Bazaar, Champagne Taste, Open House and Snappy Gator were all on hand with their fall fashions. The models each wore clothing for three different occasions including casual daytime, girls’ night out and weekend brunch. Models were Maria Wilcox, Linda Sweeny, Tricia King, Dana Quick and Clare Murphy. The event photographer was Justin Baiad.

This show is a precursor to the Wilton Woman’s Club signature event, which is the Annual Fashion Show and Luncheon, held each Spring, as a major fundraiser for the local charity selected by the WWC that year.

Some Wilton Woman’s Club committees that members discussed included Community Service, Philanthropy, Hospitality, Food Pantry, Book Club and a new Walking Club. Upcoming planned events include a professional talk from Merit Financial about Women and Financial Information, a Tablescape Decorating Class for the Holidays and a Guided Tour of Arthur Avenue.

The Wilton Woman’s Club was founded in 1996 by a group of women led by Betty Sternad, who had a vision for serving people and groups in Wilton and the surrounding communities, by giving back through philanthropy, education and strengthening the bonds between women. Visit the WWC website for more information, including how to join.