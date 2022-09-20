ELECTION 2022: Candidate Endorsements — Sept. 20, 2022

Every Tuesday leading up to the election on Nov. 8, GOOD Morning Wilton publishes endorsements received by the candidates. This information has been compiled from press releases sent by the campaigns or endorsement letters sent to GMW by public officials, civic organizations, interest groups or recognizable individuals. These are not endorsements from GOODMorningWilton.com. Learn more about our election coverage guidelines and policies.

Former Westport First Selectman Jim Marpe endorses Toni Boucher for State Senate

Former Westport First Selectman Jim Marpe has endorsed Toni Boucher for the 26th District’s State Senate seat, which includes Wilton, Westport, Weston, Redding and parts of Ridgefield, New Canaan, Darien and Stamford.

“I am pleased to add my endorsement for the election of Toni Boucher to the Connecticut State Senate,” Marpe said. “In addition to her positive and supportive working relationship as State Senator when I served as Westport’s First Selectman, as an 8-year member and Vice Chairman of Westport’s Board of Education, I came to admire Toni’s unflagging commitment to top quality public education for all children in our State. This support was a result of Toni’s long service and experience chairing the Wilton Board of Education, serving on the State Board of Education and as Co-Chair and Ranking Member of the state legislature’s Education Committee. I am confident that Toni’s election will have an ongoing, positive impact on the quality and continuous improvement of all school districts in our local and neighboring communities and throughout Connecticut.”

“I have tremendous respect for Jim Marpe, and his enthusiastic support means the world to me,” Boucher said. “Jim has been a steadfast champion for Westport parents, students and educators who dedicated himself to improving Westport families’ quality of life. I share Jim’s deep commitment to public service, I thank my friend for his kind words, and Jim’s endorsement fuels me to work even harder over the next eight weeks to get our upbeat message to voters from all political parties.”

Connecticut Fraternal Order of Police Endorses Toni Boucher for State Senate

Toni Boucher, candidate for the State Senate in the 26th District, has received the endorsement of the Connecticut Fraternal Order of Police.

“It is our honor as members of the Connecticut State Fraternal Order of Police to endorse Toni Boucher,” said Sgt. John Krupinsky of the Connecticut State Fraternal Order of Police. “As the 26th District’s new state senator, Toni will be a friend of law enforcement. We urge all citizens living in southwestern Connecticut to join us in voting for Toni Boucher to bring about a safer Connecticut.”

“I am humbled by this endorsement and am truly grateful to the Connecticut State Fraternal Order of Police for their support of my campaign to become our region’s next state senator,” Boucher said. “Creating a safer Connecticut is my priority. Supporting our dedicated men and women in law enforcement is my priority.

“As a mother and a grandmother who loves public service and helping others, I want to get off the sidelines and get back involved in improving Connecticut. I am asking for the support of Democrats, Independents, Republicans and unaffiliated voters because I know I can help to make our state more affordable and safer. I will do that by listening and building bipartisan coalitions to pass solutions which improve the quality of life for people of all ages across Connecticut.”

“The Democrat[ic], Republican, Independent and unaffiliated voters I listen to every day want safer streets,” Boucher said. “Many of them do not feel safe when they are pumping gas or loading groceries into their vehicles. I hear them loud and clear, and as state senator, I will take that message to our State Capitol.”

Boucher served as 26th District State Senator from 2008 to 2019 and as a State Representative from 1997 to 2008. She has served as a State Board of Education member, a local Board of Education chair, and a local Selectman.