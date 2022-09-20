FIRST UP on GMW: Wilton Y Rocks at the Y * Circle of Care’s Yellow Ribbons * Actors Needed ASAP at Wilton Playshop

FIRST UP on GMW is an occasional column that highlights shorter announcements or updates, and helps you get a quick start to the Wilton news of the day. Have a news tip, item or something you know people are chatting about? Email us at editor@goodmorningwilton.com.

Riverbrook Regional/Wilton Family YMCA Rocks Out

Riverbrook Regional/Wilton Family YMCA threw an outdoor beneﬁt rock concert this past Saturday, Sept. 17, where attendees rocked out to the music and sounds of The Tom Petty Project.

The fundraiser supports the Riverbrook Regional YMCA’s mission to be open and accessible to all — so that everyone in the communities of Wilton, Norwalk, and Redding has an opportunity to participate in Y membership, programs, services, and social activities, regardless of ﬁnancial situation or ability. Initiatives supported through these dollars include the Y’s Financial Assistance Program; SWIMACCESS — free life-saving swim lessons for youth who do not know how to swim; and Summer Camp Assistance for Camp Gordyland in Wilton, Camp Sunrise & Race4Chase Youth Triathlon Camps in Norwalk.

The event boasted food truck options including The Chamo and Parlor Pizza with Gofer Ice Cream on hand for dessert. Beverage sponsors on site included SoNo Brewing Company, Tuck Gin, wines from Aventine Hill, and SoNo 1420.

Wilton Goes Gold with Ribbons Tied Around Trees by Circle of Care for

National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month



This month, Wilton is collaborating with local non-profit Circle of Care to highlight across town the need for support services for families of children with cancer.

From Sept. 15-29, Wilton Center’s streets will be lined with gold ribbons and signs, and on Sept. 23 at 7:30 p.m. Wilton High School is dedicating its first home football game to childhood cancer awareness and the Circle of Care. Throughout the month the Wilton community will also show additional support in local shops and restaurants and on Rte 7.

“We are so grateful to the town of Wilton and the Wilton High School football team for raising much-needed awareness about what the journey is like for families in treatment that are in our communities and who need help today. Our daughter is a cancer survivor and we know the difference it made in our lives to have Circle of Care’s support. They are game changers and I am thrilled that we are also able to honor their work this month,” says Wilton dad, Phil Theoharides. “Our hope is that others will join us in supporting these awareness efforts and spreading the word that resources are available to families who need it.”

Childhood cancer is the leading cause of death by disease for children. Every day, 43 children in the U.S. are diagnosed with cancer, with over 40,000 kids in treatment each year. Pediatric cancer support is an area that is drastically underserved, with less than 0.5% of cancer fundraising going to pediatric support services.

Circle of Care works to close this gap. With a unique combination of programs designed to provide children and their families with the practical, emotional and financial support they need, Circle of Care has supported over 3,000 families and has provided over $5,000,000 in programs and services.

“Thanks to Circle of Care, I was able to focus on my daughter and not worry about eviction, utility disconnection, gas, or feeding her. The weight (Circle of Care) lifted by removing these financial stressors was the single deciding factor between failure and success for us. Had it not been for the kindness and generosity of Circle of Care, I would not have had food, I would have been evicted, my utilities would have been shut off in winter, and the quality of care I would have provided my daughter would have been horrible. Circle of Care saved my family in our greatest time of need,” said Amy, a mom of a teen with cancer.

Circle of Care is inviting the wider community to be part of the awareness campaign and supporting the Wilton High School football team by ordering a lawn sign to display! Orders can be placed on the Circle of Care Website.

Wilton Playshop Needs Actors for Upcoming Jekyll & Hyde

The Wilton Playshop is looking for some male actors/singers for the fall production of Jekyll & Hyde. Anyone who sings and has done some acting before, and is looking for a fun adventure can contact the Wilton Playshop. The show is already in rehearsal and actors are needed as soon as possible. Reach out via email if interested.