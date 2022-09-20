Wilton Youth Sports Round Up: Sept. 17-18, 2022

Results and scores are submitted by Wilton Youth sports teams. Please submit all stories and updates, along with a photo via the “Submit a Story” link on the website by noon on Monday of each week (we cannot accept submissions via email). Stories received after the deadline may not be included. Results write-ups will be grouped by sport and published in the order they are received.

Wilton Youth Field Hockey

WYFH 7 Blue Dominates Norwalk: Finn McCullough & Juliette Ring Net Hat Tricks

Wilton’s 7 Blue team moved to 2-1 in a commanding performance against Norwalk where it didn’t allow the ball under the defensive 25 for the duration of the game. Wilton put up four first-half goals, the first coming on a corner two minutes into the game when Maddie Soccio inserted to Juliette Ring on a corner, who drilled the corner of the cage.

Minutes later, Soccio tallied her second assist to Finn McCullough, who connected with the back of the goal. After two assists, Soccio carried the ball up the right sideline and scored to round out the third quarter with the Warriors up 3-0.

On the first offensive corner of the second quarter, Ring netted her second goal of the night. Up 4-0 at the half, the Warriors weren’t done yet. With 8:24 remaining in the third quarter, Soccio inserted again to Ring, who fired a bullet into the corner of the cage to complete the hat trick. With 3:07 remaining in the third quarter, Ring sent a leading pass to McCullough, who tallied her second goal of the night. Also with a hat trick, McCullough scored the final goal of the game in the fourth quarter off of an assist from Katerina Cross. Cross played the first three quarters in goal before being replaced by Phoebe Christ.

WYFH 6 Blue Rolls Past Redding Easton, Dominates with 6-0 Victory

Wilton 6 Blue took to the field under the lights where it handily defeated Redding Easton 6-0. Elise Ayoub was solid in goal for the Warriors, fending off repeated attacks. The first quarter was a stalemate, ending with no score.

The Warriors got on the board with a goal by Julia Cleary with just under six minutes in the second quarter, after the Redding Easton goalie fended off many shots before Cleary found the back of the cage. Within two minutes, Nora McGrath scored on a rebound off a shot by Taylor Lishnoff. Kelly Kaliski netted the Warriors’ third goal on a perfect setup from Maeve Ryder. The first half ended with Wilton up 3-0.

Minutes into the third quarter, Lishnoff rushed upfield alone and tallied her first goal of the game. With 21 seconds left in the third period, she came through with another goal. As time ran out Ava Rosado capped off the game with her first goal, bringing the final score to 6-0.

WYFH 8 Blue Earns First Victory, Defeats Ridgefield 3~2

Wilton’s 8th grade Blue bounced back this week to defeat Ridgefield 3-2 after a lopsided 0-6 loss to Darien in its season opener. In the first quarter, a flat-footed Wilton team allowed Ridgefield numerous scoring chances, including a breakaway that Wilton’s goalie Ava Salvino blocked with a pad save. Minutes later, riding its offensive momentum, Ridgefield got on the board for a 1-0 lead. Nearing the end of the first quarter, Wilton’s squad started to show signs of life that paid off with Georgia DiNapoli assisting on a Casey O’Connor goal to even the score at 1-1 where it stood at halftime after a scoreless second quarter.

In the second half, Wilton was the aggressor with three corner shots in the early going. Midway through the third quarter, Wilton went up 2-1 as Sophia Solomon’s shot rebounded as an assist on Amy Hagerty’s tap-in goal on an out-of-position Ridgefield goalie. Extending the lead, Wilton’s Clara Fielden scored what would be the game-winning goal on Hagerty’s corner pass to put Wilton up 3-1.

As the fourth quarter started, trying to avoid an at-home loss, Ridgefield fought back, putting an airborne shot in the back of the net to cut Wilton’s lead to 3-2. From that point on, until the final whistle, Wilton’s offense kept up the pressure as its defense shut down everything the Tigers threw its way to preserve a 3-2 victory.

WYFH 5 Blue Ties Trumbull, Eloise Kane Delivers Hat Trick for Warriors

Wilton’s 5 Blue Field Hockey team had an exciting week two with a 3-3 tie against Trumbull. Wilton dominated and controlled the ball throughout the game with impressive passing and stick work by all. The girls maintained pressure on the Trumbull defense, rarely allowing the ball past half field. Wilton saw an aggressive attack work hard to deliver three goals, all scored by Eloise Kane, including one off of a nicely executed corner. Wilton’s strong mid-field consistently contained breakaways and fought to regain possession before sending solid passes back up to the front line. The team’s tough defense stopped Trumbull from getting near the goal for the majority of the game and an excellent last-minute save by goalie Vivienne DuBrock capped off a solid, overall team performance.

WYFH 7/8 White Falls to Norwalk, Team Continues to Improve

Facing a tough Norwalk team, Wilton’s 7/8 White team came up short on Saturday, falling 0-5. With Nora Walencikowski and Isabella Brown facing intense pressure in goal, both performed very well. All of the team’s players have shown immense improvement in their stick work, passing and field positioning. Despite not finding the back of the net, they were able to generate scoring opportunities and earn offensive corners. Norwalk proved to be a formidable opponent with some very aggressive players and strong defense.

Wilton Soccer Association

Wilton 2013 Girls Blue Stars — Fall 2022 Season Off to Promising Start

The Wilton 2013 Blue Stars are off to a great start this season. The team spent a fun day playing three games together at the John Jay Tournament over Labor Day. The regular season opened Sept. 11 with a home game against Fairfield. Rory Stacy scored the first goal of the season late in the first half. Alice Fasano and Ellie Szymanowicz led a strong defense. Dylan Scanlon and Elise Bowling controlled the midfield and moved the ball forward to Riley Crossen and Audrey Hyland, who made multiple advances into the Fairfield zone. The score remained 1-0 at halftime.

Maggie Faherty scored early in the second half off a perfect pass from Ellie Ralph. The scoring continued with additional goals by Stacy and Faherty and a final goal by Samantha Travers on a fast breakaway. Jada Leporati protected the goal throughout the second half and the game ended in a 5-0 shut-out.

Hard work at practice continued to pay off on Sept. 18 when the Blue Stars traveled to Shelton. Ralph, Fasano, Stacy and Szymanowicz worked together to keep the ball from the Wilton goal and goalkeeper Travers made multiple saves. Controlled dribbling and smart passing by Emma Yee, Scanlon and Bowling helped keep the ball in Wilton’s control.

Faherty scored the first goal in the first half and Shelton quickly answered with another goal on a breakaway. Stacy scored on a soaring shot over the Shelton goalie to end the first half with 2-1 Wilton. The Blue Stars continued in the second half with goals by Faherty and Travers. Ralph, Leporati and Hyland controlled the ball in the midfield, stopping multiple attempts by Shelton to advance in the second half. Crossen made several key saves to prevent the Shelton team from scoring again and the game ended in a win for Wilton, 4-1.

The team is off to a promising start and having lots of fun learning from Coach Dave.

Wilton Girls 2014 Spirit vs. Fairfield USA

Wilton’s Girls 2014 Team Spirit went head to head with Fairfield at Hurlbutt Field (Ambler Farm) on Sunday, Sept. 18. With the summer heat gracing everyone for one more day of play, the Wilton girls were aggressive and scored the first goal early into play. The game ended in a 3-3 tie. The team is looking forward to next week when they take on Greenwich Heat.

Another Big Win for Wilton Boys U9 Crew with 6-1 Win Over New Canaan Boys U9 Black

Wilton Boys 2014 Crew continued its winning start to the season with another strong performance at New Canaan.

Goals from Grayden Gemelli (2), Nashton Kellish (2) and Thomas Pemble ended the first half 5-0 with the visitors and statisticians wondering how high the tally would go.

The second half was a more even encounter however and the home team pulled a goal back before Gemelli completed his hat trick to round off a fine personal performance.

The Wilton boys are starting to find their rhythm and will be a worthy challenge to any opponents if they continue in this manner.