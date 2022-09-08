Waveny-Visiting Nurse to Offer Drive-Thru Flu Vaccine Clinics

Flu season is fast approaching and public health officials are urging individuals to get vaccinated against the flu. Waveny-Visiting Nurse is holding drive-thru flu clinics to offer flu vaccines each Thursday from Sept. 29 through Nov. 3 from 2-4:30 p.m. at its 22 Danbury Rd. location.

No appointment is necessary, but individuals are asked to bring their health insurance card. Visit the Visiting Nurse website for more information and to print the Consent/Registration form. Call 203.762.8958 with any questions.