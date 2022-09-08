Music on the Hill Fall After-School Kids Programs Open Now for Registration

Music on the Hill’s after-school music programs for kids are now open for registration!

Community Children’s Chorus is open to all children in grades 3-8 who love to sing! Singers will learn music from a variety of genres and cultures and experience the satisfaction of making beautiful music. Singers will build music-reading and singing skills, such as vocal production and breath support, all while building confidence, working together, and having fun! Chorus meets Wednesdays, Sept. 14-Dec. 14, 4:15-5:30 p.m.

Music EXPLO is open to all children in grades 1-5 who love to make music! In Music EXPLO, children will learn West African drumming while building rhythm skills, teamwork, and cooperation! A love of singing is not required for this class where children will learn about music, culture, and geography in a fun and supportive environment with other music-loving kids. Music EXPLO meets Thursdays, Sept. 15-Nov. 17, 4:15-5 p.m.

All classes meet at Music on the Hill (531 Danbury Rd.).

These programs are offered without tuition charge; families are asked to join with a $35 family membership, if able. For more information and to register, visit the Music on the Hill website. These programs are sponsored in part by Fairfield County Bank.