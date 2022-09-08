Music on the Hill Fall After-School Kids Programs Open Now for Registration

By
Reader Contributed to GMW
-

Music on the Hill’s after-school music programs for kids are now open for registration!

Community Children’s Chorus is open to all children in grades 3-8 who love to sing! Singers will learn music from a variety of genres and cultures and experience the satisfaction of making beautiful music. Singers will build music-reading and singing skills, such as vocal production and breath support, all while building confidence, working together, and having fun! Chorus meets Wednesdays, Sept. 14-Dec. 14, 4:15-5:30 p.m.

Music EXPLO is open to all children in grades 1-5 who love to make music! In Music EXPLO, children will learn West African drumming while building rhythm skills, teamwork, and cooperation! A love of singing is not required for this class where children will learn about music, culture, and geography in a fun and supportive environment with other music-loving kids. Music EXPLO meets Thursdays, Sept. 15-Nov. 17, 4:15-5 p.m.

All classes meet at Music on the Hill (531 Danbury Rd.).

These programs are offered without tuition charge; families are asked to join with a $35 family membership, if able. For more information and to register, visit the Music on the Hill website. These programs are sponsored in part by Fairfield County Bank.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR