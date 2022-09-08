Ante-Up: Wilton Library Hosts Casino Night Fundraiser

Wilton Library Association (WLA) is hosting a special Casino Night Fundraiser at the library on the evening of Saturday, Oct. 15 from 6:30-10:30 p.m. All adults age 21 and older are invited to be part of the action. During the event, the library’s open spaces will be transformed with lights, sounds, and professional gambling tables for a Saturday night to remember.

“We are so excited to host our first-ever Casino Night fundraiser, bringing all of the glitz and glamour of Vegas right to Wilton Library,” said Wilton Library Executive Director Caroline Mandler. “This fun evening is a wonderful opportunity to see old friends, make new friends, and enjoy a special night out in Wilton, all for a great cause. All of the proceeds from this fundraiser will go directly to supporting our incredible collections, programs, and services.”

“This is our first in-person fundraising event in three years, and we could not be more thrilled,” said Jennifer Longmire, WLA Trustee and Development Committee Chair. “We’re looking forward to seeing many of our dedicated supporters and loyal friends at the event. We also encourage new Wilton residents to attend, since this is a great opportunity to connect with new people. Most of all, we want to thank all of our sponsors. Their generosity and support have made this event possible.”

At the event, guests will be treated to exciting games, an open bar, delicious hors d’oeuvres, “fun money” for gaming, and prizes for the top winners.

Tickets for the Casino Night fundraiser are now on sale on the library’s website, or by contacting Suzanne Verrilli via email or at 203.762.6321. Tickets are $175 per person and a portion of the ticket price is tax-deductible. All attendees must be 21 years of age or older.

Casino Night is made possible by the generous support of sponsors, including Aces High Sponsors ASML, Fairfield County Bank, and Ring’s End; Jackpot Sponsors Tom Dubin and Pam Klem, and Wilton Smiles; Poker Face Sponsors AtmosAir Solutions, ENCON, Floor Covering Warehouse, The Greens/Wilton Meadows at Cannondale, Marion Filley/Compass, The Russo Family, and Servco Oil; and Double Down Sponsors Berkshire Hathaway Home Services, Cannondale Animal Clinic, DermMedical, Marly’s Bar & Bistro, Vision Consultants of Wilton, and Wilson Properties. The media sponsor for the event is GOOD Morning Wilton.

Wilton Library is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that relies on its public-private partnership with the Town of Wilton as well as fundraisers such as this to provide a variety and richness of programs, materials, and technology to patrons and deliver important and innovative services. Anyone unable to attend the Casino Night fundraiser who would like to make a donation to the library can do so on the library’s website.

Wilton Library is located at 137 Old Ridgefield Rd.