Wednesday is First Day of Wilton’s Farmers’ Market

Wednesday, June 2 is the season opener of the Wilton Farmers’ Market. Presented by Fairfield County Bank and hosted by the Wilton Historical Society, the market will take place every Wednesday from 12-5 p.m., June 2 through Oct. 27.
Visit and shop for great locally sourced produce, meet artists and crafters from around the area, enjoy fresh baked goods, beverages and a selection of lunch offerings and get to know some local non-profits from Wilton!
Vendors participating this season are:
Ambler Farm
Beldotti Bakery
Brown Dog Farm
Bubble and Brew
Classically Cate Boutique
Dani’s Pantry
Daelte Designs
Flora Create
Gemstone Farm
Jeff’s BBQ and Catering
Kate + Company
L2U
Lip Positive
Little Kernel’s Kettle Corn
Nicky Serrano Art
Orangetheory Fitness
Oronoque Farm
Painted Cookie
Prospector Theater
Sweet Krackerz
Tj’s Cookie Jar
Veronica’s Garden
Wilton Go Green
Wilton Rotary Club
Your CBD Store – Wilton
Zoia’s Creation
Visit the Wilton Youth Council Facebook page for a weekly update of participating vendors.