Wednesday is First Day of Wilton’s Farmers’ Market

Wednesday, June 2 is the season opener of the Wilton Farmers’ Market. Presented by Fairfield County Bank and hosted by the Wilton Historical Society, the market will take place every Wednesday from 12-5 p.m., June 2 through Oct. 27.

Visit and shop for great locally sourced produce, meet artists and crafters from around the area, enjoy fresh baked goods, beverages and a selection of lunch offerings and get to know some local non-profits from Wilton!

Vendors participating this season are:

Ambler Farm

Beldotti Bakery

Brown Dog Farm

Bubble and Brew

Classically Cate Boutique

Dani’s Pantry

Daelte Designs

Flora Create

Gemstone Farm

Jeff’s BBQ and Catering

Kate + Company

L2U

Lip Positive

Little Kernel’s Kettle Corn

Nicky Serrano Art

Orangetheory Fitness

Oronoque Farm

Painted Cookie

Prospector Theater

Sweet Krackerz

Tj’s Cookie Jar

Veronica’s Garden

Wilton Go Green

Wilton Rotary Club

Your CBD Store – Wilton

Zoia’s Creation

Visit the Wilton Youth Council Facebook page for a weekly update of participating vendors.