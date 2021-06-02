Riverbrook Regional YMCA hires Jarred S. Barnes as Chief Development Officer

The Riverbrook Regional YMCA has hired Jarred S. Barnes as its new Chief Development Officer. Barnes will oversee fundraising efforts and donor relations along with the marketing and communications efforts for the multi-branch association as its two locations each approach milestone anniversaries.

“I am honored and excited to join the Riverbrook Regional YMCA and work with its diverse communities, members, staff, volunteers, and donors. Coming back into the YMCA Family and collectively sharing the virtues of youth development, healthy living, and social responsibility will drive us towards the close approaching 50th Anniversary of the Wilton Family Y and not too distant 100th Anniversary of the Norwalk Y. I cannot wait to get to the area and set down some roots.”

Barnes has previously served as Capital Campaign Manager/Governmental Relations for the Greater Philadelphia YMCA. He oversaw the Capital Campaign for the new Willow Grove YMCA, sourcing personal gifts, government grants, and in-kind and corporate donations. The campaign raised over $3.6 million.

Barnes holds a B.A. and M.A in Political Science from Lehigh University. He has also served as a Rotary member since 2015.

“We are very excited to have Jarred join our organization,” said YMCA CEO Bob McDowell. “The way we interact with our community has changed greatly over the past year, causing us to alter our operations and identify new initiatives. Jarred will be a great asset in helping us ensure that we have the resources necessary to continue growth and service for the community.”

Serving the coastal city of Norwalk as well as the towns of Georgetown, Redding, and Wilton, the Riverbrook Regional YMCA provides services to 134,000 residents across diverse communities. The YMCA is a member-supported charitable organization dedicated to promoting youth development, healthy living, and social responsibility by offering a broad range of health-enhancing, recreational, educational, and social programs that are affordable and accessible to all people in the communities we serve. Our vision is to use all available resources to maximize the personal potential of every person in the community who is affiliated with or takes advantage of our exceptional Y programs and facilities.