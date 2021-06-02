WHS Sports Update, June 2, 2021: Post Season Play

By
Heather Borden Herve, GMW Editor
-
Michael Fichetti (file photo) — Gretchen McMahon Photography

As of press time, Wednesday, June 2, here are where Wilton High School teams stand in post-season play, and schedule information:

Baseball

Wilton (20) def. Torrington (13) 6-5 in CIAC Class L on Tuesday, June 1. Pictured above: Wilton’s Michael Fichetti‘s single in the 7th brought home Ryan Van Heyst with the go-ahead run to be the final game-winner against Torrington in Tuesday’s CIAC first round game on the road in Torrington. (photo:  Gretchen McMahon Photography)

Wilton takes on Woodstock (4) on Wednesday, June 2 at 3:30 p.m., at Woodstock.

Golf

Boys:  Div. II Championships on Monday, June 7, at 8 a.m. at Timberlin Golf Club

Girls:  Div. I Championships on Wednesday, June 9, at 8:30 a.m. at Grassy Hill

Girls Lacrosse

In first-round Class L play, Wilton (9) defeated higher seed Conard (8) on the road Tuesday, June 1, with an 18-0 shoutout for goalie Amelia Hughes (below).

Wilton advances to the quarterfinals, taking on first-seed undefeated New Canaan, away on June 4 at 5 p.m. (See below for a recent game summary contributed by Mike Corry.)

(file photo: Gretchen McMahon Photography)

The Wilton girls varsity lacrosse team closed out its regular season with wins against Fairfield Warde (21-3), St. Joes (15-4) and Greenwich (14-5), ending with an 11-3 record and #22 ranking in the country, according to USA Lacrosse Magazine.

The May 22 matchup against Greenwich featured a breakout performance from freshman Addison Pattillo, who led the team with four goals and one assist.

Wilton entered the FCIAC post-season tournament as the number-three seed and was slated up for a rematch against number-six Greenwich. The game started off as a back and forth affair, but the Warriors proved to be too much again for Greenwich and ran away with a 15-10 victory. Wilton was led offensively by Emerson Pattillo, Molly Snow and Grace Williams, with a strong defensive effort from goalie Hughes, Catherine Dineen, Hailey Smith and Maureen Campbell. Kira Howard and the draw team had a great second half for Wilton, allowing the Warriors to control the time of possession in a tight ballgame before Wilton closed out the Cardinals.

In the semifinal round, Wilton faced second-seed Darien, losing 12-6. Darien fell to top-seed New Canaan in the finals, 7-4.

Boys Lacrosse

Wilton (5) begins its Class L Championship play on Wednesday, June 2 at 4:30 p.m. at home. The Warriors take on Fairfield Warde (21).

Below, Sam Rosen during a matchup against Warde earlier in the season, a game in which he contributed two goals.

photo: Gretchen McMahon Photography

Outdoor Track

Both boys and girls competed in the Class L Championships on Tuesday, June 1 at Willow Brook Park. (Detailed Results will be updated later Wednesday.)

Girls:  The team tied with New Milford for fourth place with 57 points. Winning the event was Windsor, with 84 points, followed by Conard (74.33) and Simsbury (66).

Boys:  Wilton placed 10th with 36 points. Winning the class was Hillhouse with 61 points.

Boys Tennis

Wilton (5) has made it to the semifinal round in the state Class L championships; they’ll face the undefeated top seed Daniel Hand on Wednesday, June 2 at 11:30 a.m. in Madison.

Earlier, the team shut out both Woodstock (12), 7-0 in the first round, and Wethersfield (4), 7-0 in the quarterfinals.

Below, Dylan Koziol, who plays first singles (file photo).

photo: Gretchen McMahon Photography

Girls Tennis

Wilton (18) faced second seed Amity on Saturday, May 29, but was shut out of the remainder of state tournament play, falling 7-0.

Amity defeated Hall (7) and faces New Canaan (6) in the semifinals.

Softball

Wilton finished out the season 3-13, and unfortunately didn’t qualify for post-season play.

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here