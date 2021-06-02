WHS Sports Update, June 2, 2021: Post Season Play

As of press time, Wednesday, June 2, here are where Wilton High School teams stand in post-season play, and schedule information:

Baseball

Wilton (20) def. Torrington (13) 6-5 in CIAC Class L on Tuesday, June 1. Pictured above: Wilton’s Michael Fichetti‘s single in the 7th brought home Ryan Van Heyst with the go-ahead run to be the final game-winner against Torrington in Tuesday’s CIAC first round game on the road in Torrington. (photo: Gretchen McMahon Photography)

Wilton takes on Woodstock (4) on Wednesday, June 2 at 3:30 p.m., at Woodstock.

Golf

Boys: Div. II Championships on Monday, June 7, at 8 a.m. at Timberlin Golf Club

Girls: Div. I Championships on Wednesday, June 9, at 8:30 a.m. at Grassy Hill

Girls Lacrosse

In first-round Class L play, Wilton (9) defeated higher seed Conard (8) on the road Tuesday, June 1, with an 18-0 shoutout for goalie Amelia Hughes (below).

Wilton advances to the quarterfinals, taking on first-seed undefeated New Canaan, away on June 4 at 5 p.m. (See below for a recent game summary contributed by Mike Corry.)

The Wilton girls varsity lacrosse team closed out its regular season with wins against Fairfield Warde (21-3), St. Joes (15-4) and Greenwich (14-5), ending with an 11-3 record and #22 ranking in the country, according to USA Lacrosse Magazine.

The May 22 matchup against Greenwich featured a breakout performance from freshman Addison Pattillo, who led the team with four goals and one assist.

Wilton entered the FCIAC post-season tournament as the number-three seed and was slated up for a rematch against number-six Greenwich. The game started off as a back and forth affair, but the Warriors proved to be too much again for Greenwich and ran away with a 15-10 victory. Wilton was led offensively by Emerson Pattillo, Molly Snow and Grace Williams, with a strong defensive effort from goalie Hughes, Catherine Dineen, Hailey Smith and Maureen Campbell. Kira Howard and the draw team had a great second half for Wilton, allowing the Warriors to control the time of possession in a tight ballgame before Wilton closed out the Cardinals.

In the semifinal round, Wilton faced second-seed Darien, losing 12-6. Darien fell to top-seed New Canaan in the finals, 7-4.

Boys Lacrosse

Wilton (5) begins its Class L Championship play on Wednesday, June 2 at 4:30 p.m. at home. The Warriors take on Fairfield Warde (21).

Below, Sam Rosen during a matchup against Warde earlier in the season, a game in which he contributed two goals.

Outdoor Track

Both boys and girls competed in the Class L Championships on Tuesday, June 1 at Willow Brook Park. (Detailed Results will be updated later Wednesday.)

Girls: The team tied with New Milford for fourth place with 57 points. Winning the event was Windsor, with 84 points, followed by Conard (74.33) and Simsbury (66).

Boys: Wilton placed 10th with 36 points. Winning the class was Hillhouse with 61 points.

Boys Tennis

Wilton (5) has made it to the semifinal round in the state Class L championships; they’ll face the undefeated top seed Daniel Hand on Wednesday, June 2 at 11:30 a.m. in Madison.

Earlier, the team shut out both Woodstock (12), 7-0 in the first round, and Wethersfield (4), 7-0 in the quarterfinals.

Below, Dylan Koziol, who plays first singles (file photo).

Girls Tennis

Wilton (18) faced second seed Amity on Saturday, May 29, but was shut out of the remainder of state tournament play, falling 7-0.

Amity defeated Hall (7) and faces New Canaan (6) in the semifinals.

Softball

Wilton finished out the season 3-13, and unfortunately didn’t qualify for post-season play.