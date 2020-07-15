Weir Farm Art Center Changes Name to “Weir Farm Art Alliance” to Match Updated Mission

Weir Farm Art Alliance, formerly Weir Farm Art Center, recently adopted its new name in support of its updated mission and broadened impact.

According to a press release the mission of the Weir Farm Art Alliance (WFAA) is to preserve, sustain, and promote the legacy of American Impressionist painter Julian Alden Weir. WFAA honors Weir and the continued generations of artists inspired by Weir Farm, most notably Mahonri Young and Sperry and Doris Andrews. Through its partnership with Weir Farm National Historic Site, WFAA provides philanthropy and active support for Weir Farm’s artistic traditions, historic and cultural landscape, and a nationally recognized artist-in-residence program, for the enjoyment of all.

Beginning in 1988, Weir Farm Heritage Trust, a previous iteration of WFAA, acquired several parcels of land around Weir Farm. The Trust was instrumental in the establishment of Weir Farm National Historic Site (NHS) in 1990 and is referenced in the Weir Farm enabling legislation. Weir Farm NHS, straddling the Ridgefield/Wilton town line, was Connecticut’s first National Park and is one of only two National Parks dedicated to art. Most recently, America the Beautiful Quarters debuted a Connecticut coin, picturing Weir Farm and artist Julian Alden Weir on the reverse.

Currently, Weir Farm Art Alliance supports Weir Farm National Historic Site by managing the Weir Preserve and the Weir Farm Artist-in-Residence Program, which hosts 10 artists each year that arrive from nearby cities and across the globe. Weir Farm Art Alliance also acquires, and donates to the park, artwork created at the Farm and provides additional support for the Farm’s various events and activities throughout the year, as well as promoting and maintaining its presence through printed and online formats.