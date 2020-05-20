Weir Farm NHS America the Beautiful Quarters Available on US Mint Website

This week, the United States Mint released collectible rolls and bags containing the America the Beautiful Quarters Program coin honoring Weir Farm National Historic Site (NHS) for sale for the first time. The Weir Farm NHS quarters are available for purchase via the Mint’s online catalog or by calling 800.USA.MINT (872-6468).

Please note that these quarters are not for sale at the park.

The Mint began the America the Beautiful series in 2010. The 12-year initiative includes 56 quarters featuring national sites in each of the 50 states, the District of Columbia, and five U.S. territories. This is the second quarter of 2020 and the 52nd coin overall in the program.

“Weir Farm NHS is thrilled to represent Connecticut on this stunning new quarter,” stated Superintendent Linda Cook. “The design perfectly captures the feel of the cultural landscape of the state, and how Weir Farm is connected to it through art, creativity, and nature.”

Weir Farm NHS is the only national park dedicated to American Painting and was home to America’s most beloved Impressionist, Julian (J.) Alden Weir. The reverse (tails) design of the quarter representing this site portrays an artist, wearing a painter’s smock, painting outside Weir’s studio. It is inspired by various images of the studio and Weir’s paintings created on the property, as well as descriptions of Weir and his fellow artist’s creative inspiration from the rural environment. The inscription “A National Park for Art” appears in the lower right field. The coin was designed by Artistic Infusion Program artist Justin Kunz and sculpted by medallic artist Phebe Hemphill, who are both credited with the artistry of several coins issued by the Mint.