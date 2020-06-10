Weir Farm National Historic Site Begins to Slowly Reopen to Public Access

Following guidance from the White House, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and state and local public health authorities, Weir Farm National Historic Site (NHS) is increasing recreational access to the public. The National Park Service (NPS) is working service-wide with federal, state, and local public health authorities to closely monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and, using a phased approach, to increase access on a park-by-park basis.

Beginning Wednesday, June 10, 2020 Weir Farm NHS will reopen access with the following conditions:

Park grounds and parking lot to 50% capacity. Parking is limited.

Park hours are 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, and the parking lot closes promptly at 5 p.m.

Short visits are encouraged to allow others the opportunity to enjoy the park, get outdoors, and recreate responsibly.

Resources are available on the visitor center porch for self-guided visits, including maps, self-guided tours, Junior Ranger activities, and the National Park Passport Stamp

With public health in mind, the following facilities remain closed or unavailable at this time:

Restrooms–please plan accordingly

Burlingham House Visitor Center

Historic Weir House, Weir Studio, and Young Studio

Portrait photography and group activities are not permitted at this time

A press release about the reopening explained: “The health and safety of our visitors, employees, volunteers, and partners continues to be paramount. At Weir Farm NHS, our operational approach will be to examine each facility function and service provided to ensure those operations comply with current public health guidance and will be regularly monitored. We continue to work closely with the NPS Office of Public Health using CDC guidance to ensure public and workspaces are safe and clean for visitors, employees, partners, and volunteers.”

While some areas are accessible for visitors to enjoy, a return to full operations will continue to be phased and services may be limited. When recreating, the public should follow local area health orders including the latest guidance from Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont, practice Leave No Trace principles, avoid crowding, and avoid high-risk outdoor activities.

The CDC has offered guidance to help people recreating in parks and open spaces to prevent the spread of infectious diseases. National Park Service officials will continue to monitor all park functions to ensure that visitors adhere to CDC guidance for mitigating risks associated with the transmission of COVID-19, and take any additional steps necessary to protect public health.

Virtual resources and options for virtual visits for Weir Farm NHS are always available online, including Weir Farm’s new virtual Junior Ranger program and online art exhibit.

Details and updates on park operations will continue to be posted on the Weir Farm website and social media channels. Updates about NPS operations will be posted online.