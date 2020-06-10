Wilton Police Department Swears in New Officers

The following article was compiled from a press release.

On June 9, 2020, Matthew Cisewski and Steven Anuszkiewicz were newly sworn in as Wilton Police Officers. Both will be attending the Connecticut Police Academy in Meriden starting on June 12. The current academy lasts a little over 26 weeks and will be a mix of virtual and onsite learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Officer Cisewski (above, left) is a resident of New Fairfield, CT, and is a recent graduate of Western Connecticut State University. There he received a Bachelor’s Degree in Justice and Law Administration. He also has previous experience as a dispatcher with the Ridgefield Police and Fire Departments, as well as New Fairfield Police Department. As a youth, Cisewski was very involved as a police explorer with the Danbury Police Department.

Officer Anuszkiewicz (above, right) grew up in New Canaan, CT, and is attending the University of New Haven, where he is one class shy of a Bachelors’s Degree in Paramedicine. He is also a volunteer firefighter with the Pound Ridge and New Canaan Fire Departments. Anuszkiewicz is certified as an Emergency Response Technician and assists with both the ambulance and fire departments.