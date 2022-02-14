Westporter Michael Gordon Enters State Senate Race for 26th District

Another contender has raised a hand to say, “I’m in,” for the 26th district state senate seat being vacated by Will Haskell come November 2022.

On Monday morning, Feb. 14, businessman and former Westport Board of Education chair Michael Gordon announced he was running, making him the third Democrat to enter the race. He joins Wilton resident Ceci Maher and fellow Westporter Ken Bernhard, who have already declared as candidates in the race.

Haskell (D) announced in GOOD Morning Wilton that he did not plan on seeking re-election to a third term in November because he’ll be attending law school in the fall.

Gordon is an attorney who started his career at Skadden, Arps. He worked for the Clinton administration, first as a special assistant on education policy and later at the Justice Department as a spokesperson for Attorney General Janet Reno.

In 2005, Gordon founded his own New York City corporate communications firm, Group Gordon. According to his campaign website biography, “Half of the firm’s practice is in the public interest for nonprofits, working on a range of issues including education, health care, the environment, food insecurity, civil rights, gender equality, domestic violence services, senior services and much more.”

Gordon has been involved in local Democratic politics as well. He was elected to the Westport Board of Education in November 2011, and was chosen to chair the board four times, starting in 2014. According to Westfair Online, Gordon stepped down in June 2018 “cit[ing] an increased workload as the reason for his exit.”

This would be Gordon’s first run for an office outside of Westport.

Gordon has volunteered on the boards of the Bridgeport Child Advocacy Coalition, ADL Connecticut and Jewish Federation. He and his wife, Linda, were honored with ADL’s Distinguished Leadership Award.

On his campaign website, Gordon says, ” I’m running for State Senate to be a compassionate advocate and put people first.”

He also included a statement about what has motivated him to run: