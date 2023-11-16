Lung cancer screenings are quick, painless and can save your life. They can detect lung cancer early, before it causes symptoms. When is comes to cancer, early detection can improve outcomes.

Here is what you need to know about lung cancer screenings and how to reduce your risk of developing it.

Even though deaths from lung cancer in the United States are decreasing, lung cancer continues to be the leading cause of death from cancer in the United States. The decrease may be from more access to screenings, fewer people smoking tobacco and advancements in lung cancer treatments. But, we can do more to detect lung cancer early.

Lung cancer screenings

A lung cancer screening is a health check that looks for possible changes in your lungs from year to year. A lung cancer screening checks your lungs when you do not have symptoms. It is similar to a colonoscopy to screen for colorectal cancer and a mammogram to screen for breast cancer.

You should have annual screenings if you are at high risk of developing lung cancer because you meet the following criteria, according to the United States Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF):

Have a history of heavy smoking, and

Smoke now or quit within the past 15 years, and

Are between 50 and 80 years old

Heavy smoking means a smoking history of 20 pack years or more. A pack year is smoking an average of one pack of cigarettes per day for one year. For example, someone could have a 20-pack-year history of smoking one pack a day for 20 years or two packs a day for 10 years.

Speak with your primary care provider or pulmonologist about your health history to learn if they recommend screenings. They should be able to connect you with a lung cancer screening facility, including at Nuvance Health.

Most health insurance plans, including Medicare and Medicaid, cover lung cancer screenings for people who meet USPSTF screening guidelines.

It is normal to have anxiety about lung cancer screenings. It might help you feel better knowing you are taking control of your health by having annual lung cancer screenings. It might also help to know what to expect during a lung cancer screening — read on to find out.

If your doctor recommends screenings for you, it does not mean they think you have lung cancer. In fact, a vast majority of people do not have lung cancer.

If a lung cancer screening does find something unusual, it may be able to find it at an early stage before it causes symptoms. Treatment options and survival rates are better when lung cancer is found earlier.

You will have a low-dose CT scan (LDCT) of your lungs during a lung cancer screening. This type of scan takes about 10 minutes.

A LDCT uses 75% less radiation than a traditional CT scan and shows more detail than a standard chest X-ray. A LDCT is currently the only method recommended for lung cancer screening.

Lower risk of developing lung cancer

Follow these steps to reduce your risk of developing lung cancer:

Avoid tobacco smoke

Do not smoke tobacco — including cigarettes and vaping. If you currently smoke, stop. If you have never smoked, do not start. Also, avoid secondhand tobacco smoke, which means regular exposure to someone else’s cigarette smoke.

Speak with your doctor if you need help quitting smoking. Smoking cessation programs and support services are available, including at Nuvance Health.

You can also call 1.800.QUIT.NOW (800.784.8669) to be connected to your state’s Smoking Cessation Hotline and speak with someone who can offer advice.

Avoid exposure to carcinogens

Avoid regular exposure to substances known to cause cancer, called carcinogens, such as asbestos and radon gas:

Workplace exposure to carcinogens like asbestos has decreased over the years. But be aware if you work with cancer-causing substances and limit your exposure as much as possible.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has information about how to test your home for radon gas.

Eat healthy and exercise regularly

Eating a healthy diet full of fruits and vegetables and getting regular exercise can reduce your risk of developing many diseases including cancer.

Research about exactly how vaping affects the lungs is still in the early stages because vaping, or using e-cigarettes, is relatively new. That is one main reason why you should not vape — we do not know the long-term consequences of vaping yet.

What we do know is that like smoking — which we know is bad for your lungs — vaping also involves heating a substance and inhaling the resulting fumes.

Most lung cancer occurs in individuals who have a history of smoking. However, you do not have to smoke to get lung cancer. About 20% of people who die from lung cancer each year have never smoked.

Speak with your doctor about your risk factors for lung cancer such as family history and possible exposure to carcinogens to understand your risk for developing lung cancer.

It is important to get annual lung cancer screenings if your doctor recommends them for you. Screenings are a simple way to take control of your health. If cancer is detected, there are more options for treatment now than ever before. Keep up the great work by not smoking tobacco and speaking with your doctor about your risk for lung cancer.

