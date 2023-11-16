Results and scores (and other stories of interest) are submitted by Wilton Youth sports teams and published weekly. Please submit all stories and updates, along with a photo via the website’s “Submit a Story” link by noon on Monday of each week (we cannot accept submissions via email). Stories received after the deadline may not be included. Results write-ups will be grouped by sport and published in the order they are received.

Rookie Youth Football

The Warrior Football Family came out in numbers on Saturday, Nov. 11, as Wilton Youth Football’s Modified Tackle (“Rookie”) Blue and White teams competed and won their AFC and NFC Championship games at Tom Fujitani Field — earning the title of 2023 Fairfield County Football League (FCFL) Co-Champions.

The FCFL introduced Modified Tackle/Rookie in 2019 and Wilton Youth Football’s inaugural year was 2021. The program for third and fourth graders, has consistently grown and gained much positive attention for its commitment to teaching key football skills, such as proper blocking, with no tackling in Rookie football; instead, a player is considered down when their flag is pulled.

It’s often said that it isn’t the size of the dog in the fight, but rather the fight in the dog, and the youngest players in Wilton Youth Football’s Rookie/Tackle football program certainly proved that this fall with impressive records and hard-earned championship wins.

Wilton Rookie Blue (Head Coach: Keith Poisella)

Wilton Youth Football Rookie Blue team Credit: contributed

Wilton Rookie Blue was the number-one seed in the FCFL’s NFC division, after a remarkable 6-2 regular season. They outscored opponents 189-96 and were led by a potent rushing attack and impressive defense. In the postseason, Wilton Rookie Blue defeated Fairfield Black 19-0 and defeated Fairfield White 14-0 in the NFC Championship with a dominant defensive team performance. The defensive backs led by George Philippopoulos came up with two interceptions and two fumble recoveries. A strong defensive line led by Mike Luppino, Jack Curtis, Milo Bezanson, Kash Kuchar, and Tyler Duarte held both Fairfield teams to a handful of first downs in both shutout performances. Wilton Rookie Blue’s offensive attack was led by Cal Malay, Rocco Poisella, Ryan Gallo, and Tommy Pemble — and Will Luppino accumulated five touchdowns in the two playoff games. It was a true team effort with all 20 players contributing all year long.

Wilton Rookie White (Head Coach: Brad Salvatore)

Wilton Youth Football Rookie White team Credit: contributed

Wilton Rookie White was the number-one seed in the FCFL’s AFC division, after an impressive 8-0 regular season. They outscored opponents 202-12 and were led by a balanced offensive attack and dominant defense. In the postseason, Wilton Rookie White defeated Fairfield Silver 26-0. Running back Grayden Gemelli had an outstanding performance with four touchdowns behind a strong offensive line led by C.J. Korpan and Cam Manberg, and strong blocking from full-back Tyler Dustin and wingback Duke Pettorini. Wilton Rookie White’s defense had its seventh shutout of the season, led by Cole DiDonato, Alec Bender, and Jackson Salvatore. The team defeated Fairfield Grey 12-6 in an intensely-played AFC Championship game. Wilton White was led by rushing touchdowns from running back Gemelli and quarterback Salvatore. Salvatore also connected with tight end Bender on a critical third-and-long 48-yard pass play. Wilton Rookie White received a dominating defensive performance from defensive end Manberg, who had three sacks and a deflected pass that was intercepted by Gemelli. Dustin added an interception and several key plays.

Wilton Navy Wins Fall Classic Little League Softball Tournament, Makes History

After an autumn marked by rainy Saturdays, postponed games and cancelled practices, Wilton Little League softball concluded the fall ball season with the annual Fall Classic Tournament for the Majors Division. Wilton hosted 14 teams of sixth through eighth graders from around Fairfield County for a softball tournament that spanned 10 days thanks to weather delays. Although Wilton has hosted the Fall Classic every year since 2016, this is the first Wilton vs. Wilton final and the second time in tournament history that a Wilton team took home the championship trophy.

Wilton’s two teams, Wilton Navy and Wilton Carolina, dominated in pool play. Wilton Navy defeated the Westport Yankees 12-1 in a four-inning game on Thursday, Oct. 26 under the lights at the Wilton High School varsity field. Wilton Navy pitcher Kaya Baumgold shut down the Westport Yankee bats, striking out eight players in three innings, while Navy’s rookie pitcher Lilah Garrelick struck out three of the four players she faced in one inning of work. The Navy bats ignited what would go on to be a tournament-long hitting streak. Catcher Anna West went 2-2 for an RBI triple and a two-run home run, earning her the MVP medal. Garrelick, Abby Anderson, Emily Sauler, Madison Siegel, Melanie Durden and Katie McKay all contributed RBI singles while Baumgold knocked in a run with an RBI double.

On Saturday’s first pool play game, Wilton Navy continued to rack up the runs against the Westport Mets, defeating them 17-5. Ruby Prior not only dominated from the pitcher’s circle striking out seven, but she went 3-3 at the plate hitting an RBI single, double and triple earning her the game’s MVP designation. Prior shared the mound with Baumgold, who struck out five batters in two innings and hit an RBI triple and single. Wilton Navy bats stayed hot with West ripping another RBI triple, Garrelick hitting a pair of RBI doubles, Daniela Malin slamming an RBI double, and Sauler and Lael Miller each batting RBI singles. Later that afternoon, Wilton Navy moved on to defeat the Fairfield Flames 13-0. Pitchers Prior and Baumgold combined to throw a no-hitter, Prior struck out 10 hitters in four innings while Baumgold struck out five in two innings. Wilton Navy bats continued to be unstoppable with West slamming another home run and a pair of RBI doubles while McKay, Garrelick, Baumgold, Malin, and Sauler all contributed multiple RBI hits.

Meanwhile, Wilton Carolina played six games total in the tournament that ultimately spanned 10 days. In pool play, Carolina tied New Canaan Red 8-8 in a Thursday night face-off at Waveney and then went on to defeat the Fairfield Demons 10-4 and the Fairfield Penguins 13-7. Carolina met up with New Canaan Red again in the elimination round, this time defeating them 12-8 to advance them to the semi-finals, where they defeated Fairfield Seven in a thrilling 10-9 game. Solid pitching from Ava Rosado and Emma Nicoletti kept the opposing dugouts quiet. Jules Chapple was a wall behind the plate throughout the tournament, with help from Rosado and Sarah Viggiano, who made a key pick-off at first base in the semi-finals. Mary Kate Cretella also caught for the first time ever and had a memorable performance making two outs with plays at the plate in her one and only inning catching. Mia Parenti came up with a big play on a hard hit grounder to second base, stranding Fairfield runners in the semi-finals. In one of many key plays she made during the tournament, Zoe Delepine came up with an unassisted double play versus New Canaan catching a fly ball, stepping on third base before the runner had a chance to retreat. Go-to Carolina shortstop Lila Smith made several key plays throughout the tournament while also driving in a run on a single in the hard fought championship game.

Sluggers Rosado, Molly Mercer, Maeve Gallary, Delepine and Nicoletti each had triples during the tournament while Mercer also hit a homer against New Canaan. Ainsley Gallary produced a whopping six hits (including a double) along with three RBIs over the tournament. Viggiano slammed five hits and three RBIs. Abrielle Bowling crossed home plate four times adding four runs to Wilton’s tournament tally. Chapple came up with five RBIs in the last day of the tournament including three RBIs in the Championship game. Eden Helmuth hit or walked her way to first base a total of six times. In a true team collaboration, each and every Carolina player scored or drove in at least one run throughout the tournament.

With the elimination round scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 29, Wilton Navy earned the top seed and a bye to go straight to the semi-final game. However, inclement weather prevailed for one last time this season and Sunday’s championship games were rained out. Thanks to the meticulous planning of Tournament Director Jim West and tireless work of Steve Pierce and the Wilton Parks and Recreation Department, the tournament continued on through the week and Sunday Nov. 5 brought a beautiful fall day to host the final rounds. Wilton Navy defeated the fifth-seed Westport Mets to advance to the championship game against hometown rivals Wilton Carolina, fresh off its own thrilling semi-final win over Fairfield 7. While the two Wilton teams competed for the A-Bracket Championship on Middlebrook field 1, two Fairfield teams duked it out for the B Bracket title on MB2. Fairfield Gold Lightning dominated Fairfield Ghost Panthers 19-9.

Wilton Carolina jumped ahead early with back-to-back lead off hits from Viggiano and Nicoletti followed by RBI hits from Gallary, Chapple, and Smith. However, Wilton Navy answered right back in the bottom of the first with hits and RBIs from Prior, Sauler, and Garrelick to tie the game at four. Navy pulled ahead in the third inning, scoring four with a lead-off single from Miller, an RBI single from Sauler, and an RBI triple off the bat of West. Navy then added to its lead in the bottom of the fourth inning when Malin led off with a home run followed by a Garrelick RBI double and RBI singles from Baumgold and Gardiner, bringing the total runs for Navy to 12. Pitchers Prior and Baumgold worked to shut down Wilton Carolina bats, though Chapple knocked in one more run for Carolina in the top of the sixth. Carolina’s Delepine attempted a rally with a hard hit ball to center field but was tagged out on her way to second base by shortstop McKay and the game ended with Wilton Navy defeating Wilton Carolina 12-5.

Wilton Navy and Wilton Carolina players make history Fall Classic Tournament for the Majors Division, in the first Wilton v. Wilton final Credit: Wilton Little League Softball

Wilton’s Youth Soccer Teams Wrap Strong Fall Season Ten straight weekends with at least one day of rain could not keep Wilton Soccer Association teams from competing this fall season. Enduring more schedule movements than ever before, the teams managed to get nearly all of their games played. This fall’s class of WSA competitive travel teams is 20 strong, up from 15 teams a year ago and with a goal to add more in the coming seasons. The U9-U11 age groups are robust with multiple teams per group and increasing commitment leading to rising competitiveness in the Southwest District League (FCIAC equivalent for youth) and the State. The final weekend of the season saw most Wilton teams compete in the Ridgefield SCOR Veterans Day Classic, which was a rescheduled event in place of the SCOR Columbus Day event that was canceled due to the poor weather that weekend. The Veterans Day version benefited from a beautiful crisp late fall day and a strong showing of local teams. The Wilton boys teams shined on the weekend with four winning their brackets outright (2015 Real, 2014 Wolves, 2013 Blue, 2012 Blue), two second place finishers (2014 Bayern, 2014 Juventus) and three third place finishers (2014 Ajax, 2013 White and 2010 Blue). All teams played highly competitive games demonstrating dominance on and off the ball. The boys teams scored a remarkable 69 goals and conceded only 24 across nearly 30 games. In addition, two Wilton boys teams competed in Southwest District League Playoff semifinals and finals this past weekend. Wilton 2011 Blue lost a close game to rival and top seeded Darien in their semifinals by a score of 1-3. 2012 White won its semifinal match over Newtown 2-0 to advance to the final match. The final had Wilton playing a tough Stamford side on their home turf field on a blustery day. Unfortunately the game didn’t go Wilton’s way as they ended their season as runner-up. On the girls side, Wilton teams also competed at a high level with a full slate of highly competitive matches in the Ridgefield season ending event. The 2014 Angels team secured three straight victories to win their division while 2014 Dash finished a solid third and just a few goals out of second. 2015 Courage competed in its first official tournament showing off a season’s worth of growth. 2013 Blue and 2012 Blue also competed and posted strong showings against top level area teams. 2014 Reign played its final league games of the season. The girls teams scored 20 goals on the day and conceded a similar number. The teams and players will continue their journeys together with pickup soccer and skills clinics throughout November and December on Lilly Field, off-season training from January to March before participating in the Westport WIN tourney on St. Patrick’s Day weekend in March as a kick-off to the 2024 spring season. WSA is actively seeking to add a third boys and girls developmental travel team for the 2015 birth year to round out this age group. Based on talent identified so far, the potential for these new teams is strong. The recreational programs also closed out their seasons with a fun final day of games on the first weekend of November. Young future stars across all ages groups including the 3-5 year old Tots and Pre-K, the buzzing K-2nd graders and the burgeoning group of ever joyful 3-8th graders all experienced a rewarding season of no stress, all fun developmental soccer. Majority of WSA recreational leagues and groups were at capacity and growth plans are being evaluated ahead of spring to ensure every child can play. Winter clinics for Tots/PreK, K-2nd will begin in January and take place on Saturday or Sundays right here in Cider Mill’s Upper Gym through mid March. TOPSoccer was also another beacon of light for the community. TOPSoccer provides a safe and fun place for soccer for children with special needs supported by a team of high school soccer playing leaders. With 20+ TOPSoccer player participants matched with 20-plus Wilton High School soccer buddies this fall, the future is bright for this special group. On the organizational side, the WSA membership completed its annual meeting on Nov. 13 whereby a program update was offered and the slate of nominated volunteer directors confirmed. The organization’s mission is to provide accessible, fun, high quality and competitive soccer for every Wilton player. Over 1,200 Wilton children participated in at least one season over the last twelve months. The over 100 hundred volunteers that work tirelessly behind the scenes, out on the fields and for the WSA families to make soccer possible and enjoyable for all are an invaluable resource for the community. Finally, WSA players demonstrated the power of a team off the fields too. The organization supported Ambler Farm Day, the Miller-Driscoll PTA Carnival, the Rotary Carnival, Wilton Children’s Theater, Wilton Athletics FanFest, and the Wilton Chamber of Commerce’s events including Sidewalk Fair, Pumpkin Parade and Scarecrow Fest. In addition, the entire competitive program wore pink socks for October’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month and raised $3,500 which was donated to Pink Aid, a local not for profit organization committed to supporting underserved breast cancer patients and their families in their time of need. WSA teams wrapped a fulfilling season on and off the field and are already excited for the seasons ahead.

Credit: Wilton Soccer Association

Credit: Wilton Soccer Association

Credit: Wilton Soccer Association

Credit: Wilton Soccer Association

Credit: Wilton Soccer Association

Credit: Wilton Soccer Association

Credit: Wilton Soccer Association

Credit: Wilton Soccer Association

Credit: Wilton Soccer Association

Credit: Wilton Soccer Association

Credit: Wilton Soccer Association

Credit: Wilton Soccer Association

Credit: Wilton Soccer Association

Wilton 2012 Blue Boys Win Ridgefield SCOR Tournament

The Wilton 2012 Boys Blue team finished off its fall season with an incredible tournament-winning effort at the Ridgefield Fall Classic.

The team made it through the initial matchups with a record of 2-0-1. Wilton started off the tournament with a 3-0 win over Ridgefield. In that game the offense was driven by Jason Raftery and George DiBuono-Krafick. The shutout was held in place by a combination of Miles Meyer and Tucker Rekow in goal and strong defense by Sam Thompson and Thatcher Saverine.

In the second game, Wilton was held to a 1-1 tie versus a very strong Fairfield Team. In that game, the offense highlights came from Max Langeland and Avery Schay. Everett Johnson and Adam Johnson helped keep the ball in the Fairfield half of the field for most of the game.

In the last game of the pool play, a 3-0 victory over Westport earned the team a spot in the final. Nathan Reilly sparked the offense with three goals while Alyster Libertiny helped keep the second shutout with stellar goaltending. Other contributors in that game included Spencer Skott and Barrett Leonard who both helped drive the pressure in the tight second half.

In the final, Wilton had a rematch with Fairfield who they tied earlier in the day. The well-coached team (thanks to Coach Spencer) finished the day with its strongest effort across the tournament — and earned a 4-0 victory to take the title.

It was an incredible outing by all and an amazing way to finish the season.

Credit: Wilton Soccer Association