To the Editor:

The Wilton Republican Town Committee would like to thank Wilton voters for embracing our “Row B” candidates and their message of fiscal responsibility, excellent schools, infrastructure improvements, and reasonable grand list growth.

Thank you for recognizing our long history of strong fiscal management by returning majority control of the Board of Finance to excellent stewardship by electing Rudy Escalante and Prasad Iyer.

Thank you for making Lori Bufano and Heather Priest the top vote-getters in their respective Board of Education categories.

Thank you for recognizing the outstanding work of Planning and Zoning’s Chair Rick Tomasetti and Vice Chair Melissa Rotini, and Second Selectman Josh Cole.

Thank you for embracing those new to their positions, including incoming irst selectman Toni Boucher, and Mohammed Ayoub, Maggie Bittner, Angie Bertolino, Anthony Cenatiempo, Jeff Turner, and Lily Zoruba.

And thank you to all the candidates from all parties who put their names forward to make a positive difference. We and our candidates are grateful to the efforts of Mark Shaner and Annie Chochos, both outstanding individuals and a credit to Wilton.

Each elected candidate is committed to working collaboratively on their boards. They are your friends and neighbors and will work as elected officials to maintain what is great about our town and move Wilton forward.

Thank you to all the election workers and those who worked to ensure a prompt and professional recount.

Peter Wrampe, Chair

Jake Lubel, Vice Chair

Wilton Republican Town Committee