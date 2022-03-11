WHS Basketball Post Season: Girls in Semifinals, Boys in Quarterfinals Tonight

Both Wilton High School girls and boys varsity basketball teams play tonight Friday, March 11, in the quest for the CIAC State Championships.

The girls, seeded 12th, have reached the semifinals, facing off against top-seeded Enfield for the Class LL title. Wilton plays in New Britain at 7:45 p.m.

The fourth-seeded boys will play at home in Wilton against Holy Cross (fifth seed) in the Division II quarterfinals. That game starts at 6:30 p.m.

Fans can catch the action online by going to the NFHS Network. To catch the games live, find out if tickets are still available to purchase online.