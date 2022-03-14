Wilton Dems & GOP Elect Officers

Two months after their biannual election of members, Wilton’s two political town committees elected their officers last week.

On Tuesday, Mar. 8, the Wilton Democratic Town Committee unanimously elected its officers for the 2022-24 term:

Chair: Tom Dubin

Vice-Chair: Victoria Rossi

Treasurer: Jane Rinard

Secretary: Alison Mark

Two days later, the Wilton Republican Town Committee elected its officers for the next two-year term, re-electing the previous office holders unanimously.

Chair: Peter Wrampe

Vice Chair: Jake Lubel

Secretary: Lianne Griswold Acosta-Rua

Treasurer: Carol Lenihan

The RTC also created two new officer positions, electing Warren Serenbetz as assistant treasurer and Jill Warren as corresponding secretary.