Wilton Dems & GOP Elect Officers

Two months after their biannual election of members, Wilton’s two political town committees elected their officers last week.
On Tuesday, Mar. 8, the Wilton Democratic Town Committee unanimously elected its officers for the 2022-24 term:
Chair: Tom Dubin
Vice-Chair: Victoria Rossi
Treasurer: Jane Rinard
Secretary: Alison Mark
Two days later, the Wilton Republican Town Committee elected its officers for the next two-year term, re-electing the previous office holders unanimously.
Chair: Peter Wrampe
Vice Chair: Jake Lubel
Secretary: Lianne Griswold Acosta-Rua
Treasurer: Carol Lenihan
The RTC also created two new officer positions, electing Warren Serenbetz as assistant treasurer and Jill Warren as corresponding secretary.