WHS Sports Results: Monday, March 14, 2022 — State Champions and Tourneys

GOOD Morning Wilton features Wilton High School information from the WHS Athletic Department, which has provided results and updates, including write-ups from coaches, teams and boosters.

[Editor’s Note: This update was originally published Friday, Mar. 11; additional scores have been added or updated.]

Message from the Athletic Director

Hello Warrior Nation!

Wilton has another State Champion in Griffin Casey. Casey won the CIAC Class M Championship in Diving, on Thursday evening, Mar. 10. Please join me in congratulating Casey!

The Boys and Girls Basketball teams are very much still alive in the CIAC Basketball tournament.

Wilton’s girls made it to the state finals and will head to Mohegan Sun to play the Class LL championship game this coming weekend, after a 48-37 defeat over Enfield, the number-one team in the state, on Friday, Mar. 11. The Warriors will vie against East Hartford (number 2 seed) for the title. (The game date and time is still TBD, sometime Mar. 19 or Mar. 20.)

The boys beat Holy Cross 63-62 in the Div. II quarterfinals on Friday, Mar. 11 — and will now travel to the Floyd Little Athletic Center in New Haven to face the undefeated top-seed in the state, Bristol Central, in the semifinals on Tuesday evening, Mar. 15 at 7 p.m.

Tickets for the tournaments can be purchased online, and games can be viewed live on the NFHS streaming network.

While the Winter Tournaments are winding down, the spring sports season is ramping up. Pitchers and catchers for baseball and softball will be starting this week while all other spring sports will start Saturday, Mar. 19.

Girls Basketball

In the Mar. 7 quarterfinals, Wilton took on the Hillhouse Academics who came to the Zeoli Fieldhouse with a fan bus and a different style of play than anything the Warriors had seen in the FCIAC. The first possession of the game resulted in an Ellie Copley 3-point basket from the wing and the Warriors were off to a quick start. After Hillhouse was able to knot the score at six, ending a sloppy first quarter, Wilton was able to surge ahead in the second quarter after a big 3-ball from Mia Sommer and headed to the half with a slim lead. After Hillhouse scored on the first possession of the third quarter, Copley hit a 3-ball in which she was fouled and then converted the free throw for the rare 4-point player — and Wilton was off the races. Copley hit another three from the corner, Sommer hit a three from the wing, Ashleigh Masterson scored three layups and made two free throws, and Katie Umphred added a point. With Wilton up by double-digits heading into the fourth quarter the game became about playing intelligently and valuing each possession. The Warriors were able to hold off a late rally by the Academics and emerged victorious, 44-34. Leah Martins was absolutely masterful in running the point as she dished out many assists to get her teammates easy baskets. Catherine Dineen anchored the Warriors’ defense and scored a crucial late layup to salt away the victory. Umphred was a point shy of a double-double as she tallied 16 rebounds and took four charges. The Warriors were led in scoring by Copley and Masterson, who contributed 14 points each.

Boys/Girls Indoor Track

The indoor track season came to an official end at the New England Championships at the Reggie Lewis Center in Boston. Two Wilton athletes, Emily Mrakovcic in the 1,000 meters and Ryan Johnson in the long jump, qualified for the meet by dint of their top-six finishes in the CIAC Open two weeks prior.

In the 1,000m, Mrakovicic recorded a career-best 2:58.06 to place sixth and earn All-New England honors.

In the long jump, Johnson jumped 20 feet, 3 inches to place 13th.

Congratulations on an outstanding season!

Boys Swim and Dive

This is the week the action gets started!

On Thursday, Mar. 10 Wilton diver Griffin Casey competed at Middletown High School for the Class M Diving Championships and is now a State Champion with a score of 464.00! This score qualifies him for All-American consideration and Giffin will represent Wilton High School at the State Open Diving Championships in Middletown on Thursday, Mar. 17. Congratulations Griffin!

On Saturday, the remaining swimmers traveled to Cornerstone Aquatic Center for the Class M Swimming Trials, and they’ll return Wednesday, Mar. 16 for the Class M Finals, to be followed by the State Open on Saturday, Mar. 19.

Gymnastics

On Saturday, Mar. 5, the Gymnastics Open was held at New Milford High School. Finishing sixth on vault was Olivia Mannino, who earned First Team All-State Honors. She also earned First Team All-State Honors on bars. Taking Second Team All-State Honors were Kaylie Berghaus on beam and Justine Biersack on floor and vault.