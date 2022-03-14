Wilton Real Estate Report (March 4-10, 2022): More Commercial Activity (New Wine Shop) Near Sharp Hill Square

Each week the Wilton Town Clerk’s office releases data for the prior week’s real estate transactions. For the two-week period from Mar. 4-10, 2022, Town Clerk Lori Kaback reported three residential properties and one commercial property transferred to new owners.

Important: Please note the Town Clerk’s report contains limited information. For details, please read the document on file in the Wilton Town Clerk’s office. These land transfer reports are available on the town website.

GMW makes an effort to find current photos, from recent real estate listings, websites such as Zillow.com, or mapping services such as Google Maps. In some cases, photos may be from previous real estate listings, or from town appraisal/land records.

203 Danbury Rd., the property formerly occupied by the Wilton Wine Shoppe and located opposite the new, mixed-use complex at Sharp Hill Square, was sold by 203 Danbury Road, LLC, to DMW Properties, LLC, for $1,300,000.

According to state business filings, DMW Properties is owned by David M. Wagner who is identified on LinkedIn as the owner of Sipstirs, a wine, spirits and craft brew shop at 1053 Post Rd., Darien. Now, it seems that a second outpost of the store will be opening in Wilton at the Danbury Rd. location. It will be the third wine store at that address, following two iterations of the Wilton Wine Shoppe.

The change was confirmed in a new Instagram account, @sipstirs_wilton, which has posted images of interior changes as well as a Sipstirs sign covering the “For Sale” sign on the building’s exterior, suggesting it will be modeled after the Darien original.

42 Thunder Lake Rd.: Melissa D. and Nathan A. Smith to Karen and Joseph Tyska, for $900,000

147 Olmstead Hill Rd.: Steven Schallop to Thomas and Heather Ficcara, for $1,782,500

14 Sturges Ridge Rd. (vacant lot, subdivided from larger parcel at 30 Sturges Ridge Rd.): Brian M. and Jennifer A. Angerame to Joseph and Christine Polito, for $425,000.