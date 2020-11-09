WHS Boys Soccer Makes History as FCIAC Central Region Conference Co-Champions

Congratulations are in order for the Wilton High School Boys Varsity Soccer Team, which just completed its season with some impressive accomplishments. Friday night the team played in the FCIAC Central Regional Championship game against Brian McMahon High School, finishing the game in a scoreless tie to earn the title of FCIAC Central Region Conference Tournament Co-Champions, and making history as a result:

the title was the first FCIAC Conference Championship in WHS boys soccer history

this year was the first Undefeated season/post-season in WHS boys soccer history

Notably, the boys also were also undefeated this season, as the FCIAC Central Region League champions (5-0-3).

Although playing an abbreviated season due to COVID restrictions, the team solidified its reputation set last year. Not only has the varsity team not lost a game on Lilly field in the past two seasons, they also went to the State Finals and the FCIAC Semifinals last year of FCIACs, two amazing feats that had not been accomplished in years.

s