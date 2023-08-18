Hundreds of burgers and hot dogs were devoured at the 2023 Wilton High School Football Kickoff BBQ as more than 200 players, coaches, administrators and parents marked the official beginning of the high school football season at Wilton’s Fujitani Field last week.

On hand to fire up the crowd with inspiring remarks and confident expectations for the upcoming season were WHS head Coach E.J. DiNunzio, Athletic Director Bobby Rushton, team captains Owen Theoharides, Mac McGovern, Brody Hess and Peter Reyes, and Wilton Warrior Gridiron Club (WWGC) President Jeff Woodring and Vice President Dan Ginsburg.

“I’m so excited by this great group of kids and coaches,” DiNunzio said. “Although we’ve got a tough schedule this season, playing several of the best teams in Fairfield County and the state, I like our chances. It’s going to be a special year!”

Ruston was similarly optimistic. “Wilton sports continues to be about excellence, on and off the field. Parent and community support is an important part of this success and it’s great to see such an impressive showing to kick off the season,” he said

Wilton is coming off of a very successful, eight-win 2022 season, including a victory in the state playoffs for the first time in several years.

The Warriors’ varsity schedule starts with their annual Blue/White scrimmage this Saturday, Aug. 19 at 3 p.m. at Fujitani Field, followed by scrimmages against Staples/Fairfield Prep on Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 26-27 and against Danbury on Saturday, Sept. 2. The first regular season game is Friday, Sept. 8, away at Berlin High School.

The WHS Football Kickoff BBQ is an annual event sponsored by the Wilton Warrior Gridiron Club. Club officers Woodring and Ginsburg spoke about the outstanding support provided by Wilton’s business community, parents, educators and coaches.

Wilton varsity captains also motivated the crowd with inspirational remarks.

“Wilton football is about family,” Hess said. “We have each other’s backs and are going to have a great season!”

