Despite worries about the weather, the sun shone down on Wilton High School‘s graduating Class of 2023 Saturday afternoon, June 17 with an outdoor ceremony held on the football field.

“I think we’re all just very excited, especially because it’s outside and everyone gets to come and join us for this special occasion,” Colin Tsai, senior class president, said before the ceremony’s start.

There were 333 seniors celebrated by hundreds of friends, family members and faculty, with memories, music and acknowledgements melding with the tangible finale of diplomas received.

Graduates assemble at the Clune Center before graduation. Credit: Jarret Liotta / GOOD Morning Wilton

Assistant Principal Greg Theriault gives the word for students to enter the Clune Center to prepare for the procession. Credit: Jarret Liotta / GOOD Morning Wilton

Aidan Bowers gets ready to graduate. Credit: Jarret Liotta / GOOD Morning Wilton

Amanda Prather looked back on her career as a student in Wilton before Saturday’s graduation. Credit: Jarret Liotta / GOOD Morning Wilton

Senior Class President Colin Tsai, left, chats with Honor Society grad Lucia La Orden Oro. Credit: Jarret Liotta / GOOD Morning Wilton

Grad Thomas Robins waits for the ceremony. Credit: Jarret Liotta / GOOD Morning Wilton

Edlie Waldman looks ahead to graduation. Credit: Jarret Liotta / GOOD Morning Wilton

Ulysses Squitieri arrives for graduation. Credit: Jarret Liotta / GOOD Morning Wilton

Jack McKeldy gets his tassel in place for the ceremony. Credit: Jarret Liotta / GOOD Morning Wilton

Amelia Corrigan adjusts her cap. Credit: Jarret Liotta / GOOD Morning Wilton

Reina McDermott was one of many students with a message on “board.” Credit: Jarret Liotta / GOOD Morning Wilton

Graduates Ava Geller, left, and Joyce Massad. Credit: Jarret Liotta / GOOD Morning Wilton

Isabel Howell gets her grad hat in place. Credit: Jarret Liotta / GOOD Morning Wilton

Graduate Sean McDonald waits for the ceremony to get started. Credit: Jarret Liotta / GOOD Morning Wilton

Students fill out their name cards inside the Clune Center before graduation. Credit: Jarret Liotta / GOOD Morning Wilton

Brian Keating, associate principal, gives some last-minute instructions to the graduations in the Clune Center auditorium. Credit: Jarret Liotta / GOOD Morning Wilton

School officials start the procession. (L-R) Associate Principal Brian Keating, Superintendent Kevin Smith and Principal Robert O’Donnell. Credit: Jarret Liotta / GOOD Morning Wilton

Supporters wait for the grads to pass. Credit: Jarret Liotta / GOOD Morning Wilton

Faculty proceed past the viewing stands. \ Credit: Jarret Liotta / GOOD Morning Wilton

Family and friends enjoy the procession. Credit: Jarret Liotta / GOOD Morning Wilton

Matthew Whitman heads out to the field. Credit: Jarret Liotta / GOOD Morning Wilton

Graduates take to the field for the ceremony. Credit: Jarret Liotta / GOOD Morning Wilton

New graduates. Credit: Jarret Liotta / GOOD Morning Wilton

Some of the student honorees are all smiles before the graduation ceremony. Credit: Jarret Liotta / GOOD Morning Wilton

Some smiling graduates. Credit: Jarret Liotta / GOOD Morning Wilton

Grads fight the windy afternoon as they head onto the field. Credit: Jarret Liotta / GOOD Morning Wilton

Graduates Emma Burton, left, and Kelly Morrollo at the graduation ceremony. Credit: Jarret Liotta / GOOD Morning Wilton

School officials listen to the graduation ceremony. Credit: Jarret Liotta / GOOD Morning Wilton

Wilton High School principal Robert O’Donnell talks to graduates. Credit: Jarret Liotta / GOOD Morning Wilton

Harish Subramanian, left, and Connor Murphy, two of the six graduates who will attending military academies. Credit: Jarret Liotta / GOOD Morning Wilton

Graduates listen to two of the faculty members sharing their thoughts. Credit: Jarret Liotta / GOOD Morning Wilton

Graduates were all smiles during the ceremony. Credit: Jarret Liotta / GOOD Morning Wilton

Supt. of Schools Kevin Smith addresses grads. Credit: Jarret Liotta / GOOD Morning Wilton

Supt. of Schools Kevin Smith and Board of Education Chair Ruth DeLuca hand out diplomas. Credit: Jarret Liotta / GOOD Morning Wilton

Members of the orchestra watch the seniors graduate. Credit: Jarret Liotta / GOOD Morning Wilton

A new graduate shows off her diploma. Credit: Jarret Liotta / GOOD Morning Wilton

Graduates line up for their diplomas. Credit: Jarret Liotta / GOOD Morning Wilton

“It’s really exciting and I’m really thankful to the school for making it so nice,” said Maddie Ratcliffe, a grad who’s pursuing her lacrosse game at Kenyon College next fall.

Amanda Prather was among the graduates who reflected on her 13-year career as a Wilton student, in particular noting the importance and impact of her second-grade teacher at Miller-Driscoll School, Sarah Arbucci.

“She was so kind. She always encouraged me to follow what I really like,” Prather said, as well as teaching her a love of reading.

“I feel like the elementary teachers really shape our experiences,” she said.

Others expressed their appreciation too, along with wonder at the arrival of this crossroads.

“I can’t believe I’m already here,” said grad Aidan Bowers, who heads to Northeastern University next year to study biology. “It feels like just yesterday I was a freshman.”

“I’ll miss all the amazing people and all the great times we had,” he added. “I’ll always remember them. It’s very bittersweet.”

Emotions were felt not only by students, but parents and staff as well — in particular Wilton Public Schools Superintendent Kevin Smith, whose oldest son, Connor Smith, received his diploma on Saturday as well.

Dr. Smith referred to his own personal feelings in his address to the graduates and other attendees.

“Connor and I have a bet … If I can get through my remarks without breaking up, he’s got to pay his own tuition,” said Smith, who noticeably choked up moments later behind his sunglasses.

He shared remarks as both a parent and school official.

“Class of 2023, know that we, your parents, stand before you today with hearts brimming, bursting with pride and love,” he said.

“Remember, you are not alone,” he said. “You will always be the loves of our lives.”

Putting on his administrator hat, Smith noted the links the students share.

“You are part of a greater community connected by shared experiences,” he said. “Wilton will always be your home — a place where you’ll always be welcome with open arms.”

Principal Robert O’Donnell spoke to the resiliency of this graduating class in relation to the pandemic and its impact on their school experience.

“It’s not how you start, it’s how you finish,” he said. “You are clearly finishing strong and in style, with 300-plus of your friends right by your side, in unity.”

He praised this group for its solidarity, as well as for the students’ outstanding level of academic achievement.

“You are graduating from one of the highest-ranked high schools in the state and the country,” he said. “This diploma creates access to amazing post-secondary opportunities.”

“Please remember to thank your parents and the faculty gathered to the left and right of you,” he said. “They will appreciate that.”

School officials introduced not one, not two but three co-valedictorians during the ceremony: Avni Gupta, Justine Biersack, and Lukas Koutsoukos.

There were two faculty graduation speakers as well: media production teacher Maria Breece and business teacher Caitlin Schmidt.