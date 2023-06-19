Each week the Wilton Town Clerk’s office releases data for the prior week’s real estate transactions. For the one-week period from June 9-15, 2023, Town Clerk Lori Kaback reported five residential properties changed hands, including four single-family homes and one condominium.

All four single-family homes sold above $1.1 million, with one reaching $2.1 million.

No commercial properties changed hands during the one-week period.

Important: Please note the Town Clerk’s report contains limited information. For details, please read the document on file in the Wilton Town Clerk’s office. These land transfer reports are available on the town website.

GMW makes an effort to find current photos, from recent real estate listings, websites such as Zillow.com, or mapping services such as Google Maps. In some cases, photos may be from previous real estate listings, or from town appraisal/land records.

10 Highview Drive: Jennifer Ivanov to Thomas and Katrina Rusin, for $2,115,000

42 Old Wagon Road: Mark A. and Lynn A. Fiorentino to Nicholas B. Goss and Meghan Boland, for $1,151,000

51 Keelers Ridge Road: James H. Higby (TR) to Daniel Alder and Dominique Baynes, for $1,225,000

62 Pipers Hill Road: Edith Loebbert to Andrew and Tracy Cho Phelps, for $1,185,727

36 Lambert Common: Ann Brooke Swenson to David Lehman, for $635,000