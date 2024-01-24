The first annual Hockey Night in Wilton (HNIW) will be held on Saturday, Feb. 3, at the Winter Garden Ice Arena (Wilton High School hockey’s home rink in Ridgefield) from 7:30-10:30 p.m. Modeled after the long-standing and popular Hockey Night in Canada which has inspired similar events in many cities and states, HNIW organizers seek to bring the community together for a night of fast-paced hockey, a celebration of youth sports, camaraderie and the chance to win a variety of prizes.

The evening’s main event is the Wilton High School (WHS) boys varsity hockey game versus Trumbull High School at 8 p.m. Before, after and during the game, auction and raffle items will be available for bidding, including NHL jerseys from some of the league’s most popular players; proceeds benefit the Wilton High School boys hockey team). Attendees of all ages can also participate in “Chuck-a-Puck” where fans throw numbered pucks onto the ice to win prizes. Organizers promise other entertaining surprises will delight fans.

“Ice hockey is one the most exciting sports to watch — it’s fast-moving, easy-to-follow and has constant action,” WHS Boys Hockey Coach Mark Mangino said. “Even those who’ve never been to a game before will love the action and lively atmosphere. It’s a great, inexpensive way to spend a Saturday night, see friends, and support the hometown team. Come help us pack the barn!”

Wilton students of all ages can enter the event/game for free and will get a rally towel and free raffle tickets for attending. Youth players interested in meeting the Wilton High School varsity players can do so after the game.

Other highlights include Wilton youth hockey players skating the Wilton flags during the pre-game warm-up; Chuck-a-Puck; recognition for the Wilton/NorMac girls hockey team; auction and raffle; giveaways; and a meet-and-greet with the players following the game. Free refreshments will be offered between periods. Local Wilton resident, hockey player and parent, and actor/comedian R.J. Kelly will emcee the evening.

For more information or to donate items, email members of the WHS Boys Hockey Booster Club Sue Mangino or Matt Eberhart.