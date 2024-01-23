The Planning and Zoning Commission held a brief but productive meeting on Monday, Jan. 22, moving several ongoing projects forward and approving an application that will bring an innovative, new amenity to Wilton Center. Vice Chair Melissa-Jean Rotini chaired the meeting.

Out with the Cubicle, in with the Playhouse

By a unanimous vote, the Commission approved a new combination play space and café that will soon take the place of the former Berkshire Hathaway office at 142 Old Ridgefield Rd. in Wilton Center.

Speaking to the Commission, applicant Genevieve Giamarino explained that the project is a career switch for her and that she brings a background as a corporate investment executive. In her market research, she found that Wilton had a need for a new play destination aimed at younger children.

The space at Totsy Turvy Café & Play will be designed for babies through age 7 and will feature a series of play areas such as a vet’s office, grocery store, restaurant, firehouse, and more. Giamarino noted that the layout is designed so that parents will be able to watch their children play from the café area, and the equipment will be geared towards imaginative play rather than gross motor activities. The café is expected to serve coffee, as well as paninis and baked goods.

Giamarino said she plans to operate seven days a week, likely between the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., and will eventually accommodate up to one private party per weekend day.

Before the vote, Commissioner Mark Ahasic expressed enthusiasm about the proposal.

“It’s a great new amenity,” he said. “As we think about master plan and its goal of bringing vibrancy to Wilton Center, this is the sort of use that is right up there.”

A public hearing was opened but with no members of the public appearing to speak, the hearing was closed and the Commission went on to approve the application.

Additional Topics

In addition to the discussion and approval of Totsy Turvy, the Commission teed up several items that are expected to appear on the Monday, Feb. 12 agenda:

Electric Vehicle charging stations : As mentioned in prior meetings, the Connecticut Clean Air Act requires that Wilton update its zoning requirements related to electric vehicle charging stations. During a public hearing, Barbara Geddis flagged a series of concerns about the state’s proposed language that Town Planner Michael Wrinn agreed to research. Commissioner Chris Wilson asked for more information on what happens if Eversource denies a property owner’s request for the additional electric service required by the chargers, a concern that several other Commissioners shared. Wrinn agreed to continue the discussion at the next meeting and the hearing was left open.

: As mentioned in prior meetings, the requires that Wilton update its zoning requirements related to electric vehicle charging stations. During a public hearing, flagged a series of concerns about the state’s proposed language that agreed to research. asked for more information on what happens if denies a property owner’s request for the additional electric service required by the chargers, a concern that several other Commissioners shared. Wrinn agreed to continue the discussion at the next meeting and the hearing was left open. Outdoor Dining : The Commission continues to eye codified regulations for outdoor dining in Wilton, which has until now operated through a temporary permitting process initiated during the pandemic. In September, Chair Rick Tomasetti noted that local restaurant owners were eager to receive formal guidelines in time for this year’s outdoor dining season.

: The Commission continues to eye codified regulations for outdoor dining in Wilton, which has until now operated through a temporary permitting process initiated during the pandemic. In September, noted that local restaurant owners were eager to receive formal guidelines in time for this year’s outdoor dining season. Outdoor Signage : Wrinn previewed that P&Z will soon take up the recommendations from the Economic Development Commission on updated signage regulations. Wrinn said the Commission would receive additional information from EDC about the public survey that informed much of its work last year.

: Wrinn previewed that P&Z will soon take up the recommendations from the on updated signage regulations. Wrinn said the Commission would receive additional information from EDC about the public survey that informed much of its work last year. Wilton Land Conservation Trust: Wrinn updated the Commissioners on storm runoff and erosion concerns at the Land Trust’s property at 183 Ridgefield Rd. Commissioner Pagliaro agreed with his concerns, calling the situation “horrendous.” Vice Chair Rotini noted that the state-owned storm drains along Ridgefield Rd. have not been well-maintained, adding to the problematic situation. Wrinn said that town staff will continue to press the Land Trust to rectify the issue and stabilize the soil on site, and if not remedied, they will issue a violation.

Looking Ahead

The next meeting of the Planning & Zoning Commission is scheduled for Monday, Feb. 12. Any members of the public wishing to comment on the electric vehicle charging station regulations can continue to submit comments by email to Michael Wrinn ahead of the meeting.